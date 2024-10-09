Guardians' Alex Cobb To Make History With ALDS Game 3 Start
The Cleveland Guardians seek an important road win in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday afternoon.
After getting a strong start from veteran left-hander Matthew Boyd in Game 2 this past Monday, the Guardians will turn to another veteran with their series against the Tigers tied at 1-1.
Right-hander Alex Cobb will get the ball for Cleveland to begin Game 3, and will make history once he takes the mound on Wednesday.
According to Sarah Langs on X, the 37-year-old will become the first MLB pitcher to go at least 10 seasons between postseason starts since Bret Saberhagen in 1985 and 1995.
Cobb made two postseason starts for the Tampa Bay Rays back in 2013.
His first career start in the playoffs was on the road against Cleveland in the 2013 AL Wild Card Game on October 2, 2013. The right-hander earned the win in a strong performance, pitching 6.2 scoreless innings and throwing five strikeouts in a 4-0 Rays victory.
Then, Cobb started Game 3 of the ALDS at home against the Boston Red Sox on October 7, 2013. He pitched five innings, allowing three runs (two earned) and throwing five strikeouts. While he did not record a decision, the Rays won 5-4.
Before this past Monday's Game 2 in Cleveland, Cobb was asked if it feels like it has been 11 years since his last playoff start, and if he has been waiting for another postseason opportunity.
"Both," Cobb said. "It's felt like it's 10 -- is it 11 years? So like on the one hand it feels like it's flown by, and then you look back at all the things that have happened, and it feels like a really long time. But I vividly remember coming off -- after the celebration here in that Wild Card game, just looking around and just thinking I can't wait to be back in this moment."
Now, over two months after being acquired from the San Francisco Giants, Cobb will get his next postseason opportunity with the Guardians.