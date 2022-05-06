Guardians and Jays Friday night game has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Friday night's game between the Cleveland Guardians and Toronto Blue Jays has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be rescheduled as part of a traditional doubleheader for Saturday, May 7, starting at 2:10 PM.

Fans who held tickets for Friday night's game will be able to exchange into 42 different options including the doubleheader on Saturday.

Fans who have tickets for Saturday's game can attend both games of the doubleheader and will have the same seats for the entire day.

Gates will open at 1:00 PM on Saturday and the first 10,000 fans through the gates for the first game will receive the promotional item. The giveaway is a t-shirt collaboration between the Guardians and ILTHY.

The Guardians and Blue Jays opened their series on Thursday night which included Steven Kwan hitting his first major league home run of his career as well as a 6-5 victory for the home team.

As it currently stands, Ross Stripling (0-0, 3.79) will take the mound in the first game for the Blue Jays and Triston McKenzie (1-2, 2.70) will have the ball for the Guardians.

