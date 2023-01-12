Guardians Announce Major Renovations To Progressive Field

Progressive Field is getting a massive makeover. The Cleveland Guardians announced that they will be starting massive updates to the ballpark following the 2023 season.

Progressive Field is about to look like a different ballpark over the next three years!

On Thursday afternoon, the organization announced a series of renovations that will take place over the few years that will transform the ballpark to fit with the modern entertainment that fans want.

The ballpark opened up in 1994 under the name Jacob's Field and then went under a name change in 2008 to what we all know as Progressive Field. The ballpark is now almost 30 years old and it is in dire need of an upgrade.

Here's a sneak peek from the Guardians at what fans can expect from these changes:

It's clear that the focus of this renovation was social areas for the fans. This includes much more standing room at the very top of the right field stands which will require the shipping containers to be taken out.

There will also be a dugout club put in behind home plate that will be a luxury option for fans who are willing to spend a little more.

However, these renovations won't take place overnight. They'll get underway following the 2023 season with it being finished by 2025. It'll be a long process but the updates will be well worth the wait.

