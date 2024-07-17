Guardians' Emmanuel Clase Sends All-Star Message With 'Goat' Glove
Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase got the save in the American League's win over the National League in the MLB All-Star Game, and Clase sent a pretty strong message to everyone in the process.
Clase was sporting a custom-made glove with a picture of a goat and the phrase "La Kabra," which means "the goat" in Spanish. In other words, Clase is "the greatest of all-time."
The goat had a Guardians hat, and its hair color matched that of Clase for the event.
Somewhere, Mariano Rivera is smiling.
Clase may not be the best closer to ever do it just yet, but he is certainly enjoying one of the most impressive seasons by a pitcher in major-league history.
The 26-year-old leads the league with 29 saves (marking the third straight year he has done so) and boasts a minuscule 0.81 ERA. He has surrendered just 25 hits while registering 39 strikeouts over 44.1 innings of work and lays claim to an astronomically low 0.677 WHIP.
Clase has now made three consecutive All-Star appearances, although 2024 has been, quite easily, his best season to date.
The right-hander made his big-league debut with the Texas Rangers in 2019 but was traded to Cleveland in a deal that sent Corey Kluber to the Rangers that ensuing offseason.
After missing all of 2020 due to a PED suspension, Clase returned to tally 24 saves while recording a 1.29 ERA for the Guardians in 2021.
The Dominican native owns a lifetime ERA of 1.81 to go along with a 0.920 WHIP.