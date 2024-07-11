Guardians Minor League Pitcher Giving Cleveland’s Rotation Hope
The Cleveland Guardians organization is famous for its pitching development program and for turning draft picks into Cy Young-caliber starters. We haven’t seen a highly-touted pitching prospect make their debut yet this season, but there is a promising young arm making his way through the system.
RHP Doug Nikhazy was the 58th overall pick in the 2021 draft and started the 2024 season at Double-A with the Akron RubberDucks. After making 11 starts and posting a 3.17 ERA of 48.1 innings of work, the organization decided it was time for him to get the call-up to the next level.
Nikhazy has now made three starts at Triple-A and has yet to give up a run over 17.0 innings of work. His command has also stood out, as he’s posted a 0.65 WHIP, struck out 19 batters, and only walked five.
The righty's latest start came on Wednesday afternoon when Nikhazy pitched 6.0 innings, allowed just two hits, and struck out eight.
There’s a lot to like about what the 24-year-old has to offer and the idea of him potentially joining the Guardians rotation at some point in the future.
Will Nikhazy make his big league debut this season?
It certainly isn’t impossible for the righty to make the major league jump this season, especially given Cleveland’s starting pitching crunch. There’s also the fact that Nikhazy is already 24, which is the same age Tanner Bibee was when he made his debut.
However, we’re already halfway through the big league season, and the organization will certainly be keeping tabs on his pitch count no matter what level he’s at the rest of the way. Will that affect Cleveland's decision on whether or not to promote him?
If Nikhazy doesn’t get the call-up this year, he’ll certainly be in the mix on Opening Day in 2025, and he’s giving the Guardians hope for the short-term future of Cleveland's rotation.