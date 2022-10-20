Guardians Star Pitcher, Shane Bieber Announced As Gold Glove Finalist

Pitchers may not always be known for their defense, but that doesn't mean that they're bad at it. One of the best defensive pitchers believe it or not is actually on the Guardians roster.

That pitcher is Shane Bieber who is also a finalist for this year's Gold Glove award. He's a finalist alongside Jose Berrios and Jameson Tallion.

Bieber was on the mound for 200 innings this season and in that time he had 15 putouts. He also only had one error. Even though this award is only for 2022, in the last five seasons he only had two errors.

Bieber isn't the only Guardian to receive honors as a Gold Glove finalist. Andres Gimenez, Steven Kwan, Myles Straw, and Jose Ramirez are the other Cleveland players that have an opportunity to take home an award.

Either way, having five finalists is an incredible feat for this Guardians team.

