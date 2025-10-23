Guardians' Steven Kwan secures another national fielding award
Steven Kwan keeps getting honored for his efforts on the diamond.
On Thursday, Oct. 23, the Cleveland Guardians saw its superstar outfielder, Kwan, announced as a winner of the 2025 Fielding Bible Award. He joins an elite company of athletes honored as the best player at their respective position in MLB.
The awards are voted on and given by a panel of experts who take a look at different statistics and analytics, the eye test and any other factors they wish to consider.
These types of honors come as no shock for a player like Kwan. He has been named to back-to-back All-Star games and is a three-time Golden Glove winner. His fielding play has always been recognized nationally, but another award like this reinforces his importance to the Guardians.
The rest of the award winners were highlighted by catcher Patrick Bailey of the San Francisco Giants, who was also named Player of the Year. At first base, Atlanta’s Matt Olson took the honor, while Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner and third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes of the Cincinnati Reds rounded out the infield alongside shortstop Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In the outfield, Kwan obviously earned the nod in left field, Boston’s Ceddanne Rafaela took center, and San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. claimed right field honors. On the mound, New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried was recognized, and Toronto’s Ernie Clement was named the top multi-position player. The Chicago Cubs were selected as the Team of the Year.
The 28-year-old outfielder Kwan finished the 2025 season with a slashing line of .272/.330/.374 for an OPS of .705. On the fielding end, he had a near career-high of 308 putouts, the second most of his career.
However, he did set a career best in assists with 13.
He capped off his season with a fielding percentage of 97.6%.
Outside of his involvement in left field, Cleveland opted to use him in center field once, where he put up a 100% fielding mark. He also a was played as a designated hitter in four games.
The Guardians' 2025 campaign was capped off in incredible fashion.
They marched back from being down 15.5 games for the AL Central title to the Detroit Tigers, ultimately winning the division in the final game of the regular season. They ended up being knocked out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round, but finished the year with a record of 88-75.
Despite many bumps in the road, the Guardians have a lot to build on in next season.
One of the main questions surrounding the team is what they plan to do, Kwan. He is currently signed through 2025 on a one-year deal worth $4.18 million.
With Kwan needing an extension, many have speculated on whether or not the Guardians will resign him or trade him across the league. However, he has continued to declare his love for The Land.
"I love this city, love this organization. Love everything that they've offered me." Kwan told reporters near the trade deadline. "I just want to win for them and get in the postseason. And once you get in, anything can happen. So I think that's our mission right now."
Either way, he continues to keep putting the Guardians in the positive spotlight with yet another award.