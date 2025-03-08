Insider Predicts Guardians To Make This Decision At Second Base
The marquee storyline for the Cleveland Guardians heading into spring training was who would stand out in the second-base position battle.
Through the first three weeks of Cactus League games, no one, in particular, has truly separated themselves as the clear-cut favorite to play the right side of the infield on Opening Day.
But Stephen Vogt has to write someone's name into second base on March 27, and Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com believes, as of right now, that'll be Gabriel Arias.
"Second base will probably got to ... Gabriel Arias," wrote Pluto.
Out of all of the options, Arias is likely Cleveland's best choice at this current moment. That's not saying a ton, considering he has a .211/.250/.421 with a .671 OPS this spring.
Angel Martinez has struggled at the plate, hitting .118 (2-for-17) this spring. It's a similar story to Juan Brito, who has just one hit (yes, a home run) and is uncharacteristically striking out at a high rate.
What about Tyler Freeman, who's been the only candidate to show some life at the plate?
That's a great question, but as of right now, Pluto mentioned that he believes Freeman will make the roster in a utility role because he can play both the outfield and the infield. (Cleveland's outfield dilemma is just as dire as the one in the infield.)
With the Guardians thin in the outfield and none of the second base candidates separating themselves, starting Arias there on Opening Day might just be Cleveland's best option.
Arias is out of minor league options, still has tremendous potential, and has demonstrated some improvement at the plate with some new swing mechanics.
This could be his final opportunity to show he can be a productive big leaguer.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Guardians Linked to Shocking Potential Trade for Superstar Pitcher
MORE: Guardians Slugger Becoming a Problem With Troubling Trend
MORE: Guardians Insider Breaks Down Possible Concerns With Lineup
MORE: Analyst Has Concerning Take On Guardians 2025 Playoff Hopes
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Sign Former Outfielder for Intriguing New Role