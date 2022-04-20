Cleveland scored nine runs in the second inning, capped off by Ramirez's second grand slam in two weeks.

Jose Ramirez delivers again.

After Cleveland and Chicago dealt with back-to-back postponed games because of bad weather in Northeast Ohio, the Guardians bats have erupted against White Sox.

For the third time in 10 games to begin this season, the Guardians have hit a grand slam - and for the second time, Jose Ramirez is the hero.

That was the fourth career grand slam for Ramirez. Cleveland's star third baseman is the reigning American League Player of the Week after hitting a league-leading 15 RBI in the first week of the season.

Cleveland has never before hit three grand slams in the first 10 games of a season.

The Cleveland Guardians have been feast or famine all year so far. But Wednesday's second inning was a bit outrageous.

After scoring four runs over three games against the San Francisco Giants this past weekend, Cleveland has erupted for 10 runs in the first two innings against Dallas Keuchel.

The nine-run second inning for the Guardians was their first such frame since they scored 10 in an inning against the Reds on August 6, 2020.

Keuchel wasn't fooling anyone, but it hardly felt like his fault that the game got out of hand. The first 11 batters of the second inning all reached safely, including seven singles and the grand slam homer. The Guardians drilled the ball all over the place, five of which saw exit velocities in excess of 98 mph.

Keuchel was taken out of the game after throwing 47 pitches and recording only three outs. Five infield errors in two innings (on fairly routine plays) led to his early exit.

