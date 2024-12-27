Josh Naylor Posts Heartfelt Goodbye To Cleveland Guardians
Josh Naylor's time with the Cleveland Guardians officially ended when he was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks earlier this month.
Naylor has been at the center of some iconic moments in Cleveland baseball history and has routinely been one of the Guardians' best players over the last three seasons.
Moving on to a new team isn't easy for any big leaguer, but Josh is leaving behind the organization where he became an All-Star and the opportunity to play alongside his young brother Bo for the past year and a half.
Naylor posted a very heart-warming message on Instagram on Friday afternoon and thanked the fans, teammates, coaches, and everybody who helped him during his time in Cleveland.
Here's the post:
It's always enjoyable to see athletes in any sport thank a city and fanbase, as Naylor does here. Although a player is not required to put together a message like Naylor's, it shows the city's impact when they play in front of its fans.
Unfortunately, the D-Backs will not make a trip to Cleveland during the 2025 season. Instead, the Guardians will travel down to Arizona at the end of July for a three-game series.
This means that Cleveland fans will not have the opportunity to welcome Naylor back to Progressive Field until 2026 unless these two teams meet up in the World Series next fall.
At some point, Josh will make his way back to Cleveland. And when he does, he'll likely get a massive ovation from the Guardians fanbase.