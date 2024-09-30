MLB Analyst Picks The Cleveland Guardians To Win World Series
Now that the regular season has come to an end and the playoff bracket is set, everyone is making their predictions on who could win the 2024 World Series. One MLB analyst has high hopes for the Cleveland Guardians and even picked them to go all the way this October.
Adnan Virk of MLB Network released his playoff projections on Sunday evening and revealed how he thinks the Guardians will win the World Series.
"The Guardians ride that great bullpen, and then wrap up the Tigers. How about this ALCS? Guardians and Yankees. Clase versys Jude and Soto. I love Ramirez to have a great postseason, Kwan, of course my buddy Josh Naylor ... Ultimatly, I'm calling the Guardians first World Series since 1948 over the Phillies."
If Cleveland can win a World Series and defeat three large market cities, such as New York and Philadelphia, along the way, the city of Cleveland will have a parade that rivals the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers' Finals celebration.
As Virk says, the Guardians are going to have to rely heavily on their bullpen to carry them if they want any hope of even beating their ALDS opponent, let alone the World Series. The Guardians' relievers put up a 2.57 ERA, which is the lowest by an MLB team since 2013 and the best by a Cleveland group since 2.52.
One former MLB GM even said it's the best bullpen he's ever seen.
However, Cleveland's relievers will need a lead to win the game. That's where a lot of pressure will be on both the offense and the starting rotation.
The Guardians' bats have shown the potential to get hot throughout the season, but they've been mediocre since the All-Star Break. The rotation is another area of concern, given their inconsistencies all season.
If the starting pitching and offense can hand the bullpen a lead after the fifth inning in each of their games, then Virk's prediction of a Cleveland World Series may not seem that far-fetched.