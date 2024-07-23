MLB Insider Provides Update On Cleveland Guardians’ Trade Deadline Plans
Everyone wants to know what the Cleveland Guardians are going to do at the MLB trade deadline.
They certainly have holes on their roster that need to be filled, primarily with their starting rotation. Will the Guardians go all in, make a few minor moves, or play it safe and stick with their roster as is?
ESPN’s Jeff Passan provided some insight and an update on what Cleveand’s front office may do over the next week.
When it comes to making a trade, Passan says that the Guardians could be, “Adding, but not all-in.”
There is a world where Cleveland pulls off a few minor trades to supplement its current roster but is not in total “buy mode” for this season.
“Maybe Cleveland surprises the industry, acts like a team that's 19 games above .500 and makes a push for AL supremacy. The Guardians find themselves in this place, though, because of their discipline. It's a feature, not a bug,” wrote Passan.
“They need starting pitching and should be able to land one or two arms - preferably one to pair with Tanner Bibee atop the rotation. A bat to complement Steven Kwan, Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylorwould also be welcome, but the Guardians aren't nearly as offense-hungry as in past seasons.”
One of the main reasons that Passan doesn’t see the Guardians pulling a blockbuster trade with household names headlining it is because of their minor league system.
“With an excellent farm system and controllable core, Cleveland believes this sort of success is sustainable. As much as this incarnation has earned the front office complementing it at the deadline, big-ticket deadline moves to add talent simply aren't in its DNA.”
While Passan is correct that the Guardians don’t make big-time trades every season, the front office does have a track record of spending and adding in July when they're in contention. Some examples include Andrew Miller in 2016, Jay Bruce in 2017, and Brand Hand in 2018.
All of our questions and speculation will end in a week, as the MLB trade deadline is next Wednesday, July 30, at 6:00 PM EST.