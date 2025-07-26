MLB Insider Names Cleveland Guardians' Top Trade Chip
The Cleveland Guardians have been one of the most interesting teams to follow leading up to the MLB trade deadline.
At one point, they looked like sellers, but with the team playing its best baseball of the season, the Guardians could easily stand pat or even be buyers over the next week. However, they’ve turned their season around after a 10-game losing streak, and are right back in the playoff hunt.
If the Guardians do end up trading away some key pieces, they have some intriguing trade chips that contenders would be interested in.
MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand recently chose his top trade asset for each team, and named Cleveland’s best piece as Steven Kwan.
“Kwan is under club control for two more years, so while the Guardians don’t have to move him, he may be their best asset to bring back a solid package of young talent,” wrote Feinsand.
“The two-time All-Star has elite bat-to-ball skills (he ranks in the 100th percentile in whiff percentage and 99th percentile in strikeout percentage) and has a strong arm in left field. It’s going to take a big offer to pry Kwan from Cleveland, but the Guardians’ front office can be very creative.”
Two weeks ago, a strong argument could have been made for why the Guardians should trade Kwan.
However, that was when 2025 appeared to be a lost season for Cleveland. Now, the Guardians have a legit path to the playoffs.
Maybe the Guardians will trade Kwan at some point, and there’s no denying he would get a haul of prospects in return.
However, for now, it makes more sense for Cleveland to hold on to their star.
