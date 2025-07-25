Former Cleveland Guardians Slugger Traded Again, Per Report
Josh Naylor was a key part of the Cleveland Guardians' playoff runs during the 2022 and 2023 seasons and got to play two full years alongside his young brother Bo.
However, the Guardians traded him to the Arizona Diamondbacks last December, with the slugger having just one more season of team control left.
Now, Naylor is on the move again as Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting that the Diamondbacks are trading him to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for two pitchers: Brandyn Garcia and Ashton Izzi.
Seattle has been interested in Naylor for quite some time.
When he was still with the Guardians, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported in December 2023 and 2024 that Naylor's name had been mentioned in trade talks between Seattle and Cleveland.
Now, a deal has finally been finalized.
Naylor is in the middle of another solid season at the plate, slashing .292/.360/.447, coming out to an OPS of .807. He's also hit 11 home runs and tallied 19 doubles on the year, too.
While it's interesting to follow the career of former Guardians, this trade certainly doesn't help Cleveland's effort in a hopeful playoff push during the final two and a half months of the season.
The Guardians are currently 3.0 games out of one of the American League Wild Card spots, which the Mariners own. Naylor's addition to Seattle's lineup should immediately make them one of the favorites to secure one of the final three playoff spots.
Guardians fans watched Naylor hit plenty of clutch hits while he was on the team.
Hopefully, he doesn't hit anymore home runs which will effect Cleveland's playoff chances.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Guardians Linked to Striking Trade Deadline Move for Rising Star
MORE: How Chase DeLauter's Injury Should Impact Guardians' Trade Deadline Plans
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Receive Brutal Chase DeLauter Injury Update
MORE: Trending Up, Trending Down: Cleveland Guardians Top Prospects in July
MORE: REPORT: Guardians Listening To Trade Offers for Star Pitcher