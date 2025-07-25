Cleveland Baseball Insider

Former Cleveland Guardians Slugger Traded Again, Per Report

Former Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor has reportedly been traded, with the deadline rapidly approaching.

Tommy Wild

Apr 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Josh Naylor (22) runs after hitting an RBI-single against the Chicago Cubs during the 11th inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Apr 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Josh Naylor (22) runs after hitting an RBI-single against the Chicago Cubs during the 11th inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Josh Naylor was a key part of the Cleveland Guardians' playoff runs during the 2022 and 2023 seasons and got to play two full years alongside his young brother Bo.

However, the Guardians traded him to the Arizona Diamondbacks last December, with the slugger having just one more season of team control left.

Now, Naylor is on the move again as Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting that the Diamondbacks are trading him to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for two pitchers: Brandyn Garcia and Ashton Izzi.

Seattle has been interested in Naylor for quite some time.

When he was still with the Guardians, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported in December 2023 and 2024 that Naylor's name had been mentioned in trade talks between Seattle and Cleveland.

Now, a deal has finally been finalized.

Naylor is in the middle of another solid season at the plate, slashing .292/.360/.447, coming out to an OPS of .807. He's also hit 11 home runs and tallied 19 doubles on the year, too.

While it's interesting to follow the career of former Guardians, this trade certainly doesn't help Cleveland's effort in a hopeful playoff push during the final two and a half months of the season.

Bo Naylor (23) celebrates with first baseman Josh Naylor (22)
Aug 1, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor (23) celebrates with first baseman Josh Naylor (22) and second baseman Tyler Freeman (2) after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Guardians are currently 3.0 games out of one of the American League Wild Card spots, which the Mariners own. Naylor's addition to Seattle's lineup should immediately make them one of the favorites to secure one of the final three playoff spots.

Guardians fans watched Naylor hit plenty of clutch hits while he was on the team.

Hopefully, he doesn't hit anymore home runs which will effect Cleveland's playoff chances.

Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage

MORE: Guardians Linked to Striking Trade Deadline Move for Rising Star

MORE: How Chase DeLauter's Injury Should Impact Guardians' Trade Deadline Plans

MORE: Cleveland Guardians Receive Brutal Chase DeLauter Injury Update

MORE: Trending Up, Trending Down: Cleveland Guardians Top Prospects in July

MORE: REPORT: Guardians Listening To Trade Offers for Star Pitcher

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Home/News