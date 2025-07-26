Guardians Receive Unfortunate Injury Update On Key Player
The Cleveland Guardians were hoping Lane Thomas could help stabilize their outfield during the 2025 season, after years of offensive underperformance from the position group.
However, the veteran hasn’t been able to stay on the field due to numerous injuries.
The injury that has cost Thomas the most time this season is a nasty case of plantar fasciitis, and, unfortunately, it doesn’t look like he’s anywhere close to a return.
MLB.com’s Jackson Stone reported on Friday that “Stephen Vogt said Lane Thomas met with a doctor and now has a new plan for his 'complicated case' of plantar fasciitis. His foot continues to respond poorly to treatment and is not expected that he will be back in the immediate future.”
Thomas was initially put on the injured list with plantar fasciitis on May 30. He returned on July 9, but went right back on the injured list just a few weeks later on July 6, and Thomas hasn’t appeared in a game since.
This injury update certainly isn’t what the Guardians were hoping for.
Even though Thomas is hitting .160/.246/.272 with an OPS of .518, these stats don’t represent the type of player he is. The 29-year-old is a proven power hitter at the big league level, the type of player any team would love to have on its roster.
Thomas could have been an intriguing trade target for contenders, but it will be interesting to see what, if anything, the Guardians can get in return for him as this injury continues.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Guardians Activate Power-Hitting Infielder In New Roster Moves
MORE: This Trade Could Have Just Set The Trade Value for Guardians Veteran
MORE: Cleveland Guardians' Prospect Receives Surprising MLB Ranking
MORE: Former Cleveland Guardians Slugger Traded Again, Per Report
MORE: Guardians Linked to Striking Trade Deadline Move for Rising Star