Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians Activate Power-Hitting Infielder In New Roster Moves

The Cleveland Guardians activated Gabriel Arias off the injured list in their latest roster moves.

Tommy Wild

Jun 20, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Gabriel Arias (13) bats during the game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Jun 20, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Gabriel Arias (13) bats during the game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Guardians made a significant roster move on Friday, ahead of their series opener against the Kansas City Royals.

Here is a summary of the transactions the Guardians made before their first game against their division foe.

Gabriel Arias - Activated From 10-Day Injured List

When Gabriel Arias rolled over his ankle and had to be carted off the field on June 30, many thought the shortstop would be sidelined for an extended period of time.

Thankfully, the injury was just a sprained ankle, and after some rest and a brief rehab assignment, Arias is back in Cleveland's lineup.

Gabriel Arias (13) hits a double
Apr 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Gabriel Arias (13) hits a double during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Arias will play shortstop and hit sixth for the Guardians in their series opener against the Kansas City Royals.

Arias had a .263 batting average and a .474 slugging percentage in the week leading up to the injury. Hopefully, he can pick up right where he left off.

Brayan Rocchio has been swinging a hot bat over the last few weeks, being Arias' replacement at shortstop, so Stephen Vogt has decided to keep him in the lineup, but play him at second base.

With Arias now back in the equation, it will be interesting to see if this middle-infield alignment becomes the new norm for the Guardians.

Will Wilson Optioned To Triple-A

To make room on the big league roster for Arias, the Guardians optioned Will Wilson to Triple-A.

It wouldn't be shocking to see Wilson back up with the big league team later this year, if another infielder gets banged up.

Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage

MORE: This Trade Could Have Just Set The Trade Value for Guardians Veteran

MORE: Cleveland Guardians' Prospect Receives Surprising MLB Ranking

MORE: Former Cleveland Guardians Slugger Traded Again, Per Report

MORE: Guardians Linked to Striking Trade Deadline Move for Rising Star

MORE: How Chase DeLauter's Injury Should Impact Guardians' Trade Deadline Plans

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Home/News