Guardians Activate Power-Hitting Infielder In New Roster Moves
The Cleveland Guardians made a significant roster move on Friday, ahead of their series opener against the Kansas City Royals.
Here is a summary of the transactions the Guardians made before their first game against their division foe.
Gabriel Arias - Activated From 10-Day Injured List
When Gabriel Arias rolled over his ankle and had to be carted off the field on June 30, many thought the shortstop would be sidelined for an extended period of time.
Thankfully, the injury was just a sprained ankle, and after some rest and a brief rehab assignment, Arias is back in Cleveland's lineup.
Arias will play shortstop and hit sixth for the Guardians in their series opener against the Kansas City Royals.
Arias had a .263 batting average and a .474 slugging percentage in the week leading up to the injury. Hopefully, he can pick up right where he left off.
Brayan Rocchio has been swinging a hot bat over the last few weeks, being Arias' replacement at shortstop, so Stephen Vogt has decided to keep him in the lineup, but play him at second base.
With Arias now back in the equation, it will be interesting to see if this middle-infield alignment becomes the new norm for the Guardians.
Will Wilson Optioned To Triple-A
To make room on the big league roster for Arias, the Guardians optioned Will Wilson to Triple-A.
It wouldn't be shocking to see Wilson back up with the big league team later this year, if another infielder gets banged up.
