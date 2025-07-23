Insider Offers New Update On Guardians' Top Trade Candidates
The Cleveland Guardians have seemingly turned their season around over the last two weeks, winning eight of their last 10 games after losing 10 straight in the middle of June.
Still, the Guardians have some interesting trade chips, such as Cade Smith, Emmanuel Clasé, and Steven Kwan, that World Series contenders would love to add to their roster.
MLB insider John Heyman recently provided a new update on Cleveland's mindset with these players, and how the team is approaching the trade deadline.
"Many teams are calling about All-Star LF Steven Kwan, but while the Guardians are listening on him (and their relief stars Clasé and Smith), understandably it would have to be quite a compelling offer. Cleveland also has a favorable closing schedule," wrote Heyman on X.
It's important to emphasize that listening to trade offers is much different from shopping a player.
The Guardians will and should listen to offers for anybody on their roster not named Jose Ramirez. That doesn't mean they'll get traded.
Plus, as Heyman notes, an opposing team would likely have to separate with two or three of their top prospects to acquire even just one of Clasé, Kwan, or Smith.
After Cleveland's 10-game skid, it looked like they would be sure-fire sellers at the deadline.
However, to the team's credit, they've responded well, put that stretch behind them, and are now just 2.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.
It would make sense for the Guardians to still part with veterans such as Carlos Santana, Jakob Junis, and Lane Thomas, but hold on to their star trio.
