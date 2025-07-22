Ranking The Cleveland Guardians' Top 5 Trade Chips
It's still unclear exactly which direction the Cleveland Guardians will go in at the trade deadline. They could be sellers, but there's a world where the front office decides to buy, too.
Let's take a look at and rank the best chips the Guardians could use in any potential trade negotiations.
5. Lane Thomas
It's been a rough season for Lane Thomas.
He's only played in 39 games due to a wrist injury suffered during the team's home-opener in April, and then a plantar fasciitis diagnosis that won't seem to go away.
Due to the injuries, Thomas' season statistics aren't indicative of the player he is. If he can get healthy, the veteran could be a nice depth piece for a playoff team that needs more from their outfield.
However, given Thomas is on an expiring contract and has barely been on the field this season, it's hard to imagine the Guardians getting too much in return for him.
4. Carlos Santana
Carlos Santana is having a solid season, considering he's 39 years old and is still an everyday player at first base.
The offense has come in waves for Santana. He had an incredible month of May, posting a .994 OPS, but has been coming falling back down to earth since then.
Any team trading for Santana is well aware of who he is at this point in his career: a reliable rental bat that will play Gold Glove-caliber defense in the field, all while bringing some of the best veteran presence in baseball.
3. Shane Bieber
Shane Bieber hasn't thrown a pitch in an MLB game in 15 months. However, he is nearing a return, and there are still some contenders that need more starting pitching that could find value in the former Cy Young winner.
Bieber's trade value is nowhere near what it was two seasons ago, but it certainly isn't nothing either.
2. Steve Kwan
It's hard to actually see the Guardians trading one of their best hitters in the next two weeks. However, Steven Kwan's name has surfaced in trade rumors, so it makes sense to include him here.
Any team making an offer for Kwan will have to be prepared to part with two of their top prospects, possibly even three, and the Guardians might still even ask for more.
Cleveland's left fielder is not only one of the best lead-off hitters in baseball, recording a .288/.352/.398 slash line while playing through a hand injury, but he's arguably the best defensive outfielder, too.
The two-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glover still has two and a half more seasons of team control and has the potential to make a contending team an immediate World Series threat.
1. Emmanuel Clase
Who wants pitching? Who wants one of the best relievers in MLB? Who wants one of the best closers in baseball, who is also on one of the most team-friendly contracts in the sport?
Well, Emmanuel Clase checks all of those boxes, and the Guardians are reportedly listening to offers for him.
Given all the team searching for the back-end bullpen help, there should be an endless supply of suitors for the three-time All-Star who legitimately has the skillset to single-handedly alter a game.
Like Kwan, the Guardians could get multiple elite prospects or a proven big-league star, such as Jarren Durran, in a trade package for Clase.
