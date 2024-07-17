MLB Insider Reveals Major Update On Top Guardians Trade Target
The Cleveland Guardians should be one of the busiest teams working the phones between now and the July 30 MLB trade deadline.
Operative word: should.
The Guardians are not exactly known for making midseason splashes, with their last truly impactful deadline addition coming back in 2016 when they acquired relief pitcher Andrew Miller.
But could that all change in 2024?
Cleveland is rumored to be in the market for Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet, and first baseman Josh Naylor may have even dropped a hint about a potential Crochet trade at the All-Star Game on Wednesday.
Will the White Sox actually move Crochet, though?
One rival evaluator told Robert Murray of FanSided that some team should take a stab at acquiring Crochet, even if the cost is exorbitant.
“Absolutely incredible. Someone should give them what they want," the evaluator said. "Fastball that explodes, angle, life (on his fastball) just absurd. I’d give them like five prospects for him right now.”
Crochet has gone 6-6 with a 3.02 ERA this season and leads the majors with 150 strikeouts. He also boasts a minuscule 0.950 WHIP in what has been a breakout campaign for the right-hander.
The problem for the Guardians is that they don't exactly have an elite farm system (ranked 19th by MLB.com) and they play in the same division as the White Sox. That means Chicago would almost certainly demand more from Cleveland than it would non-divisional ballclubs, and the Guardians may end up getting outbid anyway.
Cleveland is in dire need of starting pitching, and Crochet will probably be the best one available (potentially) before the end of the month.
Do the Guardians have to acquire Crochet to improve their rotation? No. There will surely be other pitchers available, but landing Crochet would definitely be a major coup for a franchise that has not won a World Series since 1948.