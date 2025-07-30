Mets Named Top Fit in Trade Deadline Move for Guardians All-Star
The Cleveland Guardians are certainly in a difficult position heading into the MLB trade deadline, especially after the news regarding closer Emmanuel Clase, who is now under a gambling investigation.
The Guardians were probably on the fence between being buyers and sellers before, but now, they may be leaning more toward the latter, which means that All-Star outfielder Steven Kwan could potentially be on the move.
MLB insider Jon Heyman has revealed that trade discussions surrounding Kwan have become "serious," and Heyman named the New York Mets as a potential fit.
The Mets could certainly use a boost to one of their outfield spots, particularly with Tyrone Taylor owning a .559 OPS in center field. The question then becomes whether or not New York would place Kwan — a three-time Gold Glove left fielder — in center?
Because of how gifted Kwan is defensively, he could almost certainly play center field, but again, you would be moving from a position where has greatly excelled. Brandon Nimmo was a full-time center fielder a couple of years ago, but the Mets moved him out of there because he wasn't very good.
That being said, New York may be desperate enough for Kwan's bat to make that move, especially with the Mets going all in on a World Series run this season.
Kwan is slashing .286/.351/.410 with nine home runs and 38 RBI over 448 plate appearances this year, earning his second straight All-Star selection. He is also under team control through 2027, so the Guardians' asking price for him will be through the roof.
