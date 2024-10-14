Previewing ALCS Game 1 Start For Guardians’ Alex Cobb Versus Yankees
The Cleveland Guardians are set to begin the best-of-seven 2024 American League Championship Series on the road against the New York Yankees on Monday night.
On the mound, Cleveland will turn to veteran right-hander Alex Cobb for his second start of the postseason.
This past Sunday, Cobb reflected on his ALDS Game 3 road start against the Detroit Tigers in an interview with MLB Network’s Lauren Gardner.
“I mean I think mostly just getting back into game action,” Cobb said. “It’s been a while, it was probably a little over a month since I’d been in a game at that point. It’s tough to do in the postseason, but you know, just to feel the speed of the game. And, you know, the crispness of the pitches that need to be there, you know, trying to get ahead in counts and things like that that you really can’t replicate unless you’re in a game. So, you know, it was only three innings, but I did take away a lot.”
In his first start since September 1, and first postseason start since 2013, the 37-year-old pitched three innings, allowing three hits, two earned runs, and one walk, while throwing two strikeouts in 41 pitches (27 strikes).
Looking ahead to Monday night, Cobb has been no stranger to pitching against the Yankees. He has made 20 regular season starts against New York, going 7-5 with a 3.19 ERA, and 92 strikeouts to just 27 walks in 115.2 innings of work. Additionally, 11 of the right-hander’s outings against the Yankees have been quality starts.
Monday night will mark Cobb’s 10th road start against New York. In his previous nine outings, he has gone 2-3 with a 3.54 ERA, 37 strikeouts, and eight walks in 48.1 innings. Four of these nine performances were quality starts.
Guardians fans will hope for Cobb to give the team a few solid innings on Monday night, as Cleveland did not have a starter go for more than 4.2 innings during the ALDS against Detroit. But time will ultimately tell if the right-hander can set a strong tone for the Guardians to start the 2024 ALCS.