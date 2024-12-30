REPORT: Guardians Expressed Interest In Recently Signed Free Agent
The Cleveland Guardians have already made a series of interesting moves this offseason, and it appears the front office has been even more active behind the scenes.
Gleybor Torres recently signed a one-year deal with Cleveland's division rival, the Detroit Tigers. However, according to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, the Guardians were also interested in signing him before he agreed to that contract.
Of course, this never came to fruition. However, it would've been interesting to see Torres in a Guardians uniform for multiple reasons.
For one, Torres would've taken over for Andres Gimenez at second base following Cleveland's trade with the Toronto Blue Jays earlier in December.
Torres and Gimenez couldn't be any more different as players. Gimenez is one of the game's best defenders but has struggled at the plate over the last two seasons. On the other hand, Torres swings an above-average bat but is one of the game's worst defenders.
Also, this report suggests that the front office is still interested in bringing in a veteran or experienced second baseman for 2025.
A deal between the Guardians and the veteran infielder would have been interesting, given the recent playoff history of the New York Yankees and Cleveland.
In their last three appearances, the Yankees have eliminated the Guardians in the postseason. At the heart of those New York rosters has been Torres, who played well against Cleveland during his seven-season career.
It's uncertain how serious the Guardians were about signing Torres. However, if they were very high on the 28-year-old, they'll be reminded of their miss in 2025 with the Tigers being in the same division.