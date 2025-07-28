REPORT: Guardians' Emmanuel Clase Under Gambling Investigation
Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave through Aug. 31 as a result of an MLB gambling investigation.
This marks the second Guardians player who has suffered the same consequences, as starting pitcher Luis Ortiz was also placed on non-disciplinary leave as a result of the same investigation.
ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to report the news on Clase.
Clase's name has been floated in trade speculation with the MLB trade deadline looming, but now, we can safely cross his name of the list of potential Guardians players that could be on the move before July 31.
The 27-year-old has logged a 3.23 ERA while allowing 46 hits and registering 47 strikeouts over 47.1 innings of work this season. He got off to a horrendous start in the first month, but has rebounded very nicely to re-establish himself as a lockdown closer for Cleveland.
Clase began his big-league career with the Texas Rangers back in 2019 but was traded to the Guardians in a deal that sent Corey Kluber to the Rangers that ensuing offseason.
Clase then proceeded to be suspended for all of 2020 as a result of a PED suspension, but returned to the field in 2021 to make his first of three straight All-Star appearances.
His best season came last year, when he pitched to the tune of a microscopic 0.61 ERA while also registering a 0.659 WHIP, finishing third in AL Cy Young voting as a result.
We'll see what becomes of Clase once the investigation is completed.
