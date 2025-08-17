Guardians Shake Up Pitching Staff With New Roster Moves
The Cleveland Guardians’ pitching staff was one of the best in baseball the previous six weeks. However, the starters and relievers are starting to show signs of fatigue, leading to some rough outings for Cleveland’s arms.
The Guardians made a few roster moves on Sunday to give themselves a fresh arm out of the bullpen. Here’s a breakdown of those moves.
Tim Herrin - Recalled From Triple-A
The Guardians needed a fresh arm to add to their bullpen with relievers covering over innings over the last three games. To give Cleveland another option, the organization recalled Herring from Triple-A.
Herrin has pitched in 39 big-league games this season, recording a 4.06 ERA and a 1.55 WHIP. In the eight minor-league games the left-hander has appeared in, he’s allowed three earned runs in eight innings (3.38 ERA) and a 1.50 WHIP.
Herrin’s stats this season are nowhere near where they were in 2024 when he was Cleveland’s go-to left-handed pitcher out of the bullpen. One of the biggest issues he’s had on the mound was his command last season. Last year, Herrin only allowed 3.43 walks per nine innings, but that number has spiked to 6.97.
Even though the 28-year-old isn’t throwing his best stuff right now, he’ll still be a much-needed depth piece for Sunday’s series finale against the Atlanta Braves and Cleveland’s upcoming matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Joey Cantillo - Optioned To Triple-A
To make room for Herrin on Cleveland’s MLB roster, the Guardians optioned Joey Cantillo to Triple-A.
The left-hander most recently pitched on Friday night against the Braves, allowing one earned run and five hits over 5.0 innings of work. Cantillo now has a 3.93 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP on the season in his time split as a reliever and as a starter throughout the season.
It’ll be interesting to see what Cantillo’s role is at Triple-A, but it would make sense to keep the left-hander stretched out as a starter to leave him as an option in the future.
The bigger question that this roster move raises is, now that Cantillo is optioned, who will be the fifth starter in Cleveland’s rotation? Kolby Allard could be an option to open a game; he did it earlier in the season, but Cleveland’s relievers have been heavily taxed as it is, so a bullpen game may not be the best move.
Perhaps Cantillo being optioned opens up a prospect for Parker Messick to get his first big league opportunity.
