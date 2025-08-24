Cleveland Baseball Insider

Stephen Vogt Reacts To Guardians Blowout Loss To Rangers

The Cleveland Guardians drop their third straight series in a blowout loss to the Texas Rangers.

Tommy Wild

May 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt (12) walks back to the dugout during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Saturday night was a rough one for the Cleveland Guardians, who got blown out by the Texas Rangers, 10-0, and officially dropped their third straight series.

Not a lot went right for the Guardians in this matchup, and this is what stuck out to Stephen Vogt in the ugly loss. 

Logan Allen’s Rough Outing

Logan Allen has been arguably Cleveland’s most consistent starting pitcher all season. He’s had a streak of some solid outings for the Guardians, but that came to an end on Saturday as he gave up nine earned runs in five innings of work.

Vogt thought what was different from this start compared to the last few was that Allen “fell behind a lot, a couple of bad walks, but he made some pitches when he needed to, but it just wasn't his night.  They jumped in pretty good. I thought they hit a few really good pitches as well, but just kind of fell behind, pitching some bad counts.”

Aug 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Logan Allen (26) throws the ball during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A Rough Third Inning For Cleveland

In the bottom of the third, with runners on second and third base, the Guardians had a chance to get out of the inning as Kyle Higashioka hit a routine ball to shortstop.

Gabriel Arias fielded the ball and threw it to second base, but Brayan Rocchio bobbled the transfer, allowing a run to score and keeping the inning alive.

Of course, just a few pitches later, Josh Jung launched a home run. Instead of getting out of the inning only down two runs, Cleveland, as a team, trailed five runs.

Vogt said he didn’t get a great look at the plate, but thought “It kind of looked like [Rocchio] rushed the transfer just a tick.  I think he had a little more time than he thought, but you know, those things happen.”

One thing that Cleveland’s skipper made clear was that this play was not the sole reason for the loss: "We’ve got to make pitches, we’ve got to make plays… and we have to have better at-bats.”

Guardians players look down from the team dugout
Aug 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; The Cleveland Guardians players look down from the team dugout during the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kolby Allard Saves Cleveland’s Bullpen (Again)

There were a lot of rough moments in this blowout loss for the Guardians, but one bright spot that must be highlighted was Kolby Allard’s effort to save the bullpen… again.

Allard came into the game in relief in the sixth inning and finished off the game from there. He pitched 3.0 innings, gave up just two hits and only allowed a single run.

Most importantly, no other Cleveland pitcher or position player had to take the mound, which could have a lasting effect on the roster moving forward.

“Tip of the cap to Kolby. He’s done that for us all year, no after what we ask,” said Vogt after the game.

