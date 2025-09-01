Takeaways From Cleveland Guardians Series Win Over Mariners
The Cleveland Guardians’ season and playoff hopes are still alive after their series victory over the Seattle Mariners.
While Cleveland’s pitching had propelled them to victories earlier this season, it was the offense that carried the Guardians to two wins against one of the current wild-card teams in the American League.
Here are three takeaways from Cleveland’s series win over the Mariners.
Clutch Hitting Starting To Return For Cleveland
When the Guardians won six straight series just a few weeks ago, the team was one of the best in MLB with runners in scoring position. Then, during Cleveland’s disastrous road trip, that seemingly vanished.
Thankfully, the Guardians showed signs against the Mariners that the clutch-hitting team is still in there somewhere. The Guardians rallied from a four-run deficit on Friday night, which ended in a two-hit, two-run ninth inning to win the game.
As a team, Cleveland hit .285 (4-for-14) with runners in scoring position through the first two games of the series. It could have been better; it’s nice to see hitters get some clutch hits after a tough stretch.
If the Guardians are going to get themselves back in the playoff race, they must keep taking advantage of these scoring opportunities.
Is Nolan Jones Finally Finding His Swing?
Better late than never, right?
Nolan Jones admitted after Friday night’s game that he hasn’t played his best this season, and the numbers support that claim. However, you’re only as good as your last at-bat, and Jones’ last plate appearances have been rather encouraging, and one of the key reasons the Guardians won the series.
Jones hit .300 against the Mariners (3-for-10), including two clutch hits in the series opener. The 27-year-old cut into Seattle’s lead with a solo home run and led off the ninth inning with a double, which led to a Guardians walk-off win.
Jones now has a .267 batting average and .500 slugging percentage over his last 15 games, including some clutch hits for the Guardians in that stretch. Perhaps, this is a sign he’s finally finding his swing.
Kyle Manzardo Is The Guardians’ Hottest Hitter
If the Guardians are actually going to turn the tables and reach the playoffs this season, Kyle Manzardo is going to be at the center of that run, and he proved that with his performance against the Mariners.
Right now, Manzardo is Cleveland’s hottest hitter and is quietly blossoming into a star. The 25-year-old slugged two home runs against the Mariners, each in Cleveland’s two wins.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Guardians' 3 Realistic Options for September Call-Ups
MORE: Guardians Announce Team Statement Amid Emmanuel Clase, Luis Ortiz Update
MORE: Here's What Cleveland's Skipper Said After Guardians Win Over Mariners
MORE: Guardians React After Improbable Walk-Off Win Over Mariners
MORE: Despite A Disappointing End, Carlos Santana Remains A Cleveland Legend