Guardians Place Outfielder On Injured List, Call Up Intriguing Prospect

The Cleveland Guardians placed Lane Thomas on the injured list while calling Will Wilson up to make his MLB debut.

Oct 19, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Lane Thomas (8) catches a fly ball during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees during game five of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Lane Thomas (8) catches a fly ball during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees during game five of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Guardians made another round of roster moves during their ALCS rematch against the New York Yankees.

Their latest roster moves have involved placing a core outfielder on the injured list while calling up an intriguing prospect.

Lane Thomas - Placed On 10-Day Injured List

The Guardians announced on Tuesday that they had placed outfielder Lane Thomas on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to Sunday, April 20) with a bone bruise on his wrist.

Thomas initially suffered the injury during Cleveland's home opener back on April 8 and has been in and out of the lineup ever since.

Stephen Vogt said ahead of Monday's game that they don't want the injury to linger throughout the season, so placing him on the injured list to get fully healthy is the correct decision.


Apr 6, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Lane Thomas (8) hits a sacrifice RBI against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Will Wilson - Called Up From Triple-A

Taking Thomas' spot on the roster is INF prospect Will Wilson.

Wilson is relatively new to the Guardians organization, being selected during the Minor League portion of the 2024 Rule-5 Draft over the offseason.

However, the 27-year-old has done nothing but impress since arriving in the system.

Wilson had a stellar spring training and has followed that up with a strong start to the minor league season, hitting .324/.418/.647 with an OPS of 1.065 in 68 at-bats.

Wilson has played at second base, third base, and shortstop this season and even has previous experience in the outfield.

If Wilson continues to swing the bat well at the big league level, his versatility could make him a valuable depth piece for the Guardians even when Thomas returns from his injury.

