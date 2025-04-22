Guardians Place Outfielder On Injured List, Call Up Intriguing Prospect
The Cleveland Guardians made another round of roster moves during their ALCS rematch against the New York Yankees.
Their latest roster moves have involved placing a core outfielder on the injured list while calling up an intriguing prospect.
Lane Thomas - Placed On 10-Day Injured List
The Guardians announced on Tuesday that they had placed outfielder Lane Thomas on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to Sunday, April 20) with a bone bruise on his wrist.
Thomas initially suffered the injury during Cleveland's home opener back on April 8 and has been in and out of the lineup ever since.
Stephen Vogt said ahead of Monday's game that they don't want the injury to linger throughout the season, so placing him on the injured list to get fully healthy is the correct decision.
Will Wilson - Called Up From Triple-A
Taking Thomas' spot on the roster is INF prospect Will Wilson.
Wilson is relatively new to the Guardians organization, being selected during the Minor League portion of the 2024 Rule-5 Draft over the offseason.
However, the 27-year-old has done nothing but impress since arriving in the system.
Wilson had a stellar spring training and has followed that up with a strong start to the minor league season, hitting .324/.418/.647 with an OPS of 1.065 in 68 at-bats.
Wilson has played at second base, third base, and shortstop this season and even has previous experience in the outfield.
If Wilson continues to swing the bat well at the big league level, his versatility could make him a valuable depth piece for the Guardians even when Thomas returns from his injury.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: 2025 Cleveland Guardians Top 30 Prospects: No. 23 LHP Josh Hartle
MORE: Guardians' Rotation Has Been Silently Strong Over Recent Stretch
MORE: Guardians' Jose Ramirez Made Amazing Franchise History In Recent Win
MORE: WATCH: Guardians Hit Back-To-Back Homers Against Yankees
MORE Guardians Manager Explains 'Difficult' Triston McKenzie DFA Decision