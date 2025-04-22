2025 Cleveland Guardians Top 30 Prospects: No. 23 LHP Josh Hartle
As we begin a new season, there’s no better time to bring you an up-to-date look at the Cleveland Guardians on SI's top 30 prospects!
Rankings are based on live and video scouting, as well as having conversations with evaluators within and outside of the organization. The ultimate goal here is to inform our readers and give you information on some of the young talent in the organization that you can follow and look forward to seeing in the future at the MLB level.
While prospect lists are fun and entertaining for fans, they are not an end-all be-all in terms of who makes it eventually to the major leagues. Remember, Jose Ramirez was never a top-100 prospect nationally, and Steven Kwan wasn't considered a top-20 prospect in the Guardians organization by many outside publications.
No. 23: LHP, Josh Hartle
Hartle, was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Wake Forest University. In December 2024, Hartle along with RHP Luis Ortiz and LHP Michael Kennedy, were traded to the Guardians in exchange for first baseman Spencer Horwitz.
Some organizations rated Hartle as the best left-hander in the 2021 prep class, but he went undrafted because he was set on attending Wake Forest.
In 2023, he earned All-America honors during his sophomore season. He began his junior year as a consensus first-round pick before struggling with all four pitches, and his control showed regression.
AGE - 22
BATS - L
DOB - 3/24/2003
THROWS - L
HT - 6'5"
DRAFTED - 2024, 3rd PIT
WT - 210
ETA - 2027
Scouting Grades
Fastball - 45
Changeup - 50
Slider - 55
Control - 55
Cutter - 50
Overall - 45
Hartle features a low three-quarters arm slot that creates a lot of sink on his pitches. He should be able to add some velocity in the future with his tall lean frame.
Fastball:
Hartle's fastball averages 90-93 mph, occasionally touching 94-95 mph. The pitch features sinking action and plays better than its velocity due to the angle and command.
Slider:
The slider is considered Hartle's best secondary pitch, which he throws in the low-80s with sweeping action and two-plane depth. When located well, it can be a devastating strikeout pitch.
Cutter:
Hartle throws his cutter in the upper-80s, which is a solid offering but lacks velocity separation. The pitch was added to his arsenal in 2023.
Changeup:
Hartle's change-up is thrown in the mid-80s. The pitch shows good fading action with above-average potential. Its effectiveness relies on his ability to command the pitch.
Control:
Hartle features an athletic, repeatable delivery with a short arm swing. Though his command regressed somewhat in 2024, Hartle has a history of throwing strikes and locating pitches precisely.
2024 Stats
W
L
G
SV
IP
H
BB
SO
SO/9
SO%
SO/BB
AVG
WHIP
ERA
FIP
0
0
1
0
1.2
5
1
2
10.80
20.0%
2.00
.556
3.60
16.20
2.96
Hartle made just one appearance as a professional in 2024 at Low-A Bradenton after being drafted by Pittsburgh. He was touched up for three earned runs on five hits over 1.2 innings of work, striking out a pair of batters.
2025 and Future Outlook
Hartle was assigned to High-A Lake County to start the 2025 season with his new organization. So far, he's off to a strong start over his first three outings on the year. Over 11.1 innings, Hartle has accumulated 15 strikeouts, allowing just three earned runs on nine hits and five walks, sporting a 2.38 ERA with a 1.24 WHIP.
He will probably spend he majority of, if not the entire season, at High-A Lake County, but if he continues to pitch well and show development, he could possibly receive a promotion to Double-A Akron at the end of the year.
Currently, Hartle projects as a potential back-of-the-rotation starter for the Guardians. With the organization's phenomenal track record in pitching development, it would not be shocking to see Hartle's velocity tick up, but he also regains his plus command.
If he is able to regain his 2023 form that made him an All-American in college, he could move quickly through the system as well as raise his overall ceiling as a prospect to possibly a mid-rotation starter rather than the current backend.
Either way he most likely will spend 2025 and the 2026 season's continuing to develop in the minor leagues with a potential ETA of 2027 to make his MLB debut with Cleveland.
