2025 Cleveland Guardians Top 30 Prospects: No. 23 LHP Josh Hartle

Cleveland #Guardians 22yr old LHP prospect Josh Hartle turned in a strong second start of the season tonight striking out six Fort Wayne batters allowing one unearned run over four innings for Lake County.



Line - 4.0(IP) 3H 1R 0ER 1BB 6SO



(59 Pitches 42 Strikes)