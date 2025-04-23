Don't Read Into Guardians Recent Closer Decision vs. Yankees
The Cleveland Guardians still have one of the most dominant bullpens in baseball, even with Emmanuel Clase struggling in the closer role.
This has sparked some conversations among fans about whether the Guardians should move Clase into some lower-leverage innings and let one of their other dominant relievers finish the game.
This situation occurred at Progressive Field in Cleveland's first two games against the New York Yankees.
(Well, kind of.)
Cade Smith got the ball in the ninth inning of Monday's series opener against the Yankees and recorded his first save of the season.
He then got the call again in Tuesday's matchup and recorded another save on just four pitches, securing a series victory for the Guardians.
Does this mean that Cade is Cleveland's new closer? Will Clase no longer pitch in the ninth inning?
Stephen Vogt was asked after the game if we should read into Smith's back-to-back saves against the reigning American League champions.
"No," Vogt said as he shook his head back and forth. "Not at all."
Before the series opener on Monday, Vogt said Clase would not be available due to rest.
Even though he didn't pitch on Tuesday either, Cleveland's skipper emphasized the plan was to give him back-to-back days off after three taxing appearances in Pittsburgh.
"We had Clase down again [on Tuesday] after 30 pitches on Sunday, we wanted to give him two days, and the boys stepped up. That's what good bullpens do, they pick each other up."
As of right now, Vogt is clearly sticking with Clase as his closer.
Still, if Clase's struggles continue and how well Smith pitched over the last two games, it wouldn't be shocking to see Cade back on the mound in a save situation later this season.
