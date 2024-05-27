This Is When Guardians’ Andres Gimenez Is At His Best
Andres Gimenez has proven himself to be an All-Star caliber player for the Cleveland Guardians. He’s constantly making highlight plays on defense and showing his value at the plate.
However, there’s one particular area that stands out as a strength for Gimenez.
He’s clearly been at his best when the Guardians have runners in scoring position and there are few players in the sport that have been better than him in this situation.
Gimenez is hitting .468/.500/.702 and has an OPS of 1.202 with runners at second and third base. Only Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has a better batting average (.471) in all of baseball in this circumstance.
This is one of the biggest differences and improvements that Gimenez made from last season. In 2023, he only had a batting average of .239 and a .362 slugging percentage with runners in scoring position.
Gimenez is one of the best contact hitters the Guardians have and they need him to be driving in runs when they have runners on. He’s been doing that this year and his 32 RBI are one of the main reasons the Guardians are averaging nearly five runs a game.
The Guardians beat the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon to clinch their ninth straight win. Gimenez came through with a critical RBI single in the top of the sixth inning which gave the Guardians a key insurance run.
Stephen Vogt commented after the game just how big Gimenez has been in these moments saying, “With runners in scoring position, he just turns it up.”
Cleveland is going to keep having success all year as long as Gimenez keeps hitting at a high level in these key moments.