Three Observations From Guardians Loss To Brewers, 2-1

The Cleveland Guardians' offense was silent in their loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Aug 17, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee (28) beats Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Garrett Mitchell (5) to first base for the putout in the second inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee (28) beats Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Garrett Mitchell (5) to first base for the putout in the second inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports / Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
The Cleveland Guardians dropped their second straight game with another loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, 2-1.

Here are three observations and takeaways from the game. 

Tanner Bibee Settles Down

The beginning of Tanner Bibee’s start was reminiscent of Gavin Williams’ just one game early. Bibee was throwing strikes, but Brewer hitters kept following pitches off, which made his pitch count skyrocket. But unlike Williams’ start, Bibee settled down and ended up putting together a solid start.

Bibee pitched 5.0 innings, giving up three hits, one walk, and seven strikeouts. He had only thrown 83 pitches when he exited the game, and it was surprising to see Stephen Vogt pull him so quickly.

Bibee may have been credited with the game's loss, but that was more due to Cleveland’s lack of offense than his performance.

Josh Naylor Redeems Himself

Josh Naylor was part of a critical error, which allowed the Brewers to score their first run of the game. Bibee threw over to first base, attempting to pick off Brice Turang, but Naylor couldn’t catch the ball, and Turgang advanced to second base. A few pitches later, Gary Sanchez doubled, and Turang scored.

Later in the game, Naylor blasted a home run off Freddy Peralta, which made up for the music in the first inning. Unfortunately, this was the only run the Guardians scored all night. 

Josh Naylor swings and hits a home run
Aug 17, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor (22) hits a solo home run as Milwaukee Brewers catcher Gary Sanchez (99) looks on in the fourth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports / Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Can’t Time Up Changeups

The secret to stopping the Guardians’ offense is out. Just throw change-ups. This is what worked for the Minnesota Twins, and the Brewers are capitalizing on that same game plan.

Peralta threw 18 changeups against Cleveland. Just four of those were put in play, and the Guardians ended up swinging and missing three of them. Then closer Devin Williams came into the game, and Cleveland had no answers for his changeup either.

The Guardians need to figure out how to make more contact against this pitch, or it’s something they’ll likely see more teams throwing them. 

 

