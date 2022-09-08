Triston McKenzie Named Guardians Nominee For 2022 Roberto Clemente Award

The Roberto Clemente award is one of baseball's most prestigious and honorable awards. It's given to a player who represents that game of baseball not only on the field but also through their character and contribution to their community.

This year's nominee from the Cleveland Guardians is Triston McKenzie, demonstrating everything a Roberto Clemente award winner should.

After the lockout was lifted, McKenzie continued his True2U mentorship program with Cleveland Metropolitan School District's Valley View Boys' Leadership Academy. He continued to meet with those he was mentoring on Zoom in 2021 and was finally able to meet them in person in 2022.

His class eventually got to have a pizza party at Progressive Field during a game and were featured on the jumbotron.

This is an experience that the kids will never forget, all thanks to McKenzie.

In June, McKenzie was also named The Boys and Girls Clubs of NE Ohio 2022 Race for Kids Ambassador. He showed up to the event and assisted that he handed out awards and gave out high-fives.

These are just two examples of his work in the community.

McKenzie said this about being nominated for the award:

“To be nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award is a huge honor for me," McKenzie said. "As a baseball player, it’s not only what I can do on the field but how I can impact my community. To me, even the fact that my small efforts are worthy of being nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award is a huge blessing, and I’m just happy to be in this place.”

Triston McKenzie is such an easy person to root for on the field. He's been one of the Guardians' best pitchers this year and has a nasty curveball that is fun to watch. But when I hear and see him this involved in the community, it just makes me become an even bigger fan of his it's even easier to root for his success.

There is no doubt that McKenzie should be this year's award winner.

