Two Guardians Superstars Named To 2024 All-MLB First Team
The Cleveland Guardians had a remarkable 2024 campaign, winning their 12th American League Central title in franchise history and advancing to the American League Championship Series.
While the team had an abundance of success, two players stood out with incredible individual seasons.
On Thursday, Guardians third baseman José Ramírez and closer Emmanuel Clase were both named to the 2024 All-MLB First Team.
Ramírez had a campaign that had never been achieved in MLB history before 2024, becoming the first Major League player to record at least 39 home runs, 41 stolen bases, and 82-or-fewer strikeouts in a season. Also, according to Stathead, he was just one double and one home run away from the second 40 double, 40 home run, 40 stolen base season in MLB history.
This marks Ramírez's third career All-MLB Team selection, and first time earning First Team honors. His latest accolade adds onto a decorated season, as he was named both an MLB All-Star and a Gold Glove Award finalist for the fourth straight year (sixth time overall for each), and won his fifth career Silver Slugger Award this past Tuesday.
Clase also had a campaign that was the first of its kind in MLB history. According to Stathead, he became the first Major League pitcher to record at least 47 saves, a 0.61-or-lower ERA, and a 0.66-or-lower WHIP in a season.
This also marks Clase's third career All-MLB Team selection, and second time being named to the First Team. His latest honor is not the only one he earned on Thursday, as he was also named the AL Reliever of the Year for the second time in his career.
Clase has a chance for another award as well, as he was named a 2024 AL Cy Young Award finalist this past Wednesday.