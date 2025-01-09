Two Star Guardians Relievers Among MLB's Best In Latest Rankings
The Cleveland Guardians had arguably MLB's best bullpen during the 2024 season.
The unit led the Majors in: ERA, holds, fewest runs and earned runs allowed, WHIP, and opposing batting average, while ranking tied for second in: saves, fewest hits allowed, and fewest home runs allowed.
As a result, two of Cleveland's bullpen arms were recognized among MLB's best in MLB Network's "Top 10 Players Right Now" rankings for relief pitchers on Wednesday night.
Guardians reliever Cade Smith was ranked second, while Emmanuel Clase was ranked fourth.
As a rookie last year, Smith had a historic relief pitching season.
The right-hander became the first MLB reliever in the Modern Era (since 1901) to record: at least 28 holds, at least 103 strikeouts, and 17-or-fewer walks in a season. In 74 appearances, he also tallied: a 1.91 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, and .190 opposing batting average in 75.1 innings.
Smith then had a remarkable postseason for Cleveland. In nine appearances, the 25-year-old posted 16 strikeouts to just two walks, while recording a 0.70 WHIP and .152 opposing batting average in 10 innings. He ultimately finished fifth in the 2024 American League Rookie of the Year voting.
Clase also had one of the best relief pitching seasons in MLB history in 2024, leading the American League with 47 saves.
Per Stathead, the right-hander became the first pitcher in MLB history with at least 47 saves, a 0.61 ERA-or-lower, and a 0.66 WHIP-or-lower in a season. In 74 appearances, he totaled 66 strikeouts to just 10 walks and a .154 opposing batting average in 74.1 innings.
The 26-year-old finished third in the 2024 AL Cy Young Award voting, becoming the first reliever to be named a Cy Young Award finalist in 16 years. He was also named the AL Reliever of the Year for a second time, while garnering All-MLB First Team honors for the second time as well.
With Smith's remarkable debut season and Clase's continued dominance last year, Guardians fans will look for this duo to have another strong campaign together in 2025.