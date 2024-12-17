'Unfinished Business:' Shane Bieber Opens Up On Return To Guardians
One of the biggest win-win moves so far this offseason was Shane Bieber re-signing with the Cleveland Guardians on a one-year deal.
Bieber is still rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and gets to continue that process with the same group that has been helping him along the way.
From Cleveland's side of it, they brought back their ace to a rotation in desperate need of more arms.
Bieber appeared on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM on Tuesday and revealed that he wanted to return to Cleveland because he felt like he had "unfinished business."
"I just told them I felt great in spring training, and my first two starts this year. I felt like I was in a place and ready to dominate, and unfortunately, I had to go down [with surgery]," explained Bieber.
"I told them I felt like there was unfinished business in hopes that we could work something out. Eventually, we did, and I'm very happy to be going back there for a multitude of reasons, honestly."
It certainly sounds like Bieber is ready to get back on the mound and help this Guardians team make a deep playoff run next October.
There are reports that he took less money to stay in the organization he came up in, and these recent comments support that Bieber is motivated to help Cleveland win.
Unfortunately, it's still a mystery when Bieber will pitch again in a major league game. He even admitted that the doctors hadn't given him a date yet.
One thing is for sure: when Bieber takes the mound at Progressive Field again in 2025, he'll get a massive ovation from the Cleveland crowd.