What Went Wrong for The Guardians In Tough Loss To Angels?
The Cleveland Guardians' rocky start to the new season continued on Saturday night as the Los Angeles Angels took down the reigning American League Central champions, 10-4.
From pitching to the offense, a lot went wrong for the Guardians in this loss and here are two of the key takeaways.
Tanner Bibee's Command Struggles
Tanner Bibee didn't look nearly as sharp in his second outing of the year as he did in his season debut.
Cleveland's ace pitched only 4.0 innings, giving up eight hits and seven earned runs to the Angels.
Stephen Vogt noticed that "Tanner didn't have his best command tonight. He was pitching in some tough counts at times, but he's a guy that can get himself back into the count. He's a guy that can get weak contact. It just didn't happen as often as he would've liked tonight. They got his pitch count up in the first as well, so he's kind of working back from that all night."
This was definitely a start that Bibee wants to put behind him. Giving up this many hard-hit balls and home runs is very uncharacteristic for the right-hander.
Vogt finished his comments with an optimistic outlook:" I'm not worried about Tanner. He's going to come right back hungry as ever in the next outing."
Guardians Still Looking For The Clutch Hit
An emerging trend for the Guardians, a week and a half into the season, is their struggles with runners in scoring position.
That issue was again on display in their recent loss to the Angels.
Cleveland didn't have a problem getting runners on base. As a team, they recorded seven hits and four walks.
However, the Guardians were 0-for-6 with RISP, including Kyle Manzardo flying out to center in the fifth inning, leaving the bases loaded.
Hopefully, the Guardians can turn these fortunes around and get that big hit, which could lead to an inning with some serious crooked numbers.
