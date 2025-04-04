Key Cleveland Guardians Storylines To Follow In Series vs. Angels
One more series, then the Cleveland Guardians can come back home.
The Guardians were unlucky with their 2025 schedule and were given a three-series road trip to start the season. Their last stop will be in Anaheim, where they will take on the Los Angeles Angels this weekend.
Here are some of the storylines and things to watch for in the Guardians-Angels series.
All Eyes On Cleveland's Starting Rotation
Cleveland's starting rotation was one of their biggest weaknesses in 2024, and through two series, it hasn't been much better this season.
Looking ahead to the Guardians' starting rotation against the Angels, Gavin Williams is scheduled to start the series opener, Tanner Bibee is slotted in to take the mound in game two, and Luis Ortiz will toe the rubber for Sunday's finale.
Bibee and Williams were both solid at the start of the year, and their goal is to build upon that by getting deeper into the game this time.
However, the Guardians need Ortiz to show more consistency in his outing.
The right-hander struggled with his command against the Padres and gave away too many free passes to base runners.
The Angels' lineup isn't as deep as San Diego's, but Ortiz still has to find a way to throw strikes, or he could be looking at another quick outing.
Can Carlos Santana Keep His Success Going?
Through Carlos Santana's first 23 at-bats in 2025, the first baseman has six hits and driven in one run. Not too bad for the 39-year-old, but he also could be in store for a big series against the Angels.
Santana has historically been a phenomenal hitter at Angel Stadium. In 44 games in Anaheim, the slugger has hit .252/.326/.544 with an OPS of .870. These stats include 13 home runs and 11 doubles as a visiting team member.
The Guardians need a jolt in the middle of their lineup, and history tells us Santana could provide just that over the next three games.
How The Guardians Can Get The Bats Going
Cleveland's offense in San Diego was virtually nonexistent, especially with runners in scoring position. The Guardians slashed .170/.243/.309 as a team in their three games against the Padres.
However, there is a recipe to get the bats back on track against the Angels.
Los Angeles's starting rotation has actually been off to a strong start in 2025. Through the first six games, they have a starter 3.25 ERA and 1.03 WHIP.
However, the bullpen has been one of the worst in MLB, with a reliever ERA of 7.11.
The key to the Guardians turning their bats around will be finding a way to knock L.A.'s starters out early and get deep into their bullpen.
