Where Guardians Top Prospect Ranks In Updated Top-100 List
The Cleveland Guardians have some elite prospect talent in their farm system, but one player stands above the rest. That's the No. 1 overall pick from the 2024 MLB Draft, Travis Bazzana.
Bazzana isn't only the top prospect in Cleveland's farm system, but he's also one of the best young talents in baseball, as seen in recent prospect rankings.
MLB Pipeline released its updated top-100 prospects list on Monday, and Bazzana came in at No. 12.
Some familiar names just ahead of Bazzana include RHP Chase Burns and OF Jac Caglianone, who were selected behind the Guardians' second baseman in last year's draft.
Bazzana may be just outside the top 10, but he's certainly putting together a phenomenal season so far at Double-A.
The 23-year-old is currently hitting 250/.345/.427 with an OPS of .772 and a wRC+ of 128 through the first 31 games of the RubberDucks season.
Bazzana has always been known as a tremendous contact hitter, but he's also flashed some encouraging power this season. Of his 31 hits on the season, Bazzana has four doubles, three triples, and four home runs.
As Bazzana continues to develop and make his way through Cleveland's farm system, he has a good chance to crack the top 10 of MLB Pipeline's prospect ranking.
However, Guardians fans are eager to see Bazzana take the field at Progressive Field.
Who knows if that will be in 2024 or later down the line.
However, if these prospect rankings tell us anything, the Guardians should get a talented hitter on their roster once he is ready for the big leagues.
