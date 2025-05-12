Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians Option Struggling Hitter In Latest Roster Moves

The Cleveland Guardians optioned Brayan Rocchio and called up Will Brennan from Triple-A.

Oct 17, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio (4) singles during the third inning against the New York Yankees in game 3 of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio (4) singles during the third inning against the New York Yankees in game 3 of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images / David Dermer-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Guardians made a fairly significant roster move heading into their interleague series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The organization optioned a player who's been struggling at the plate all season down to the minors, and recalled one of the hottest hitters throughout the farm system.

Here's a recap of Monday's roster moves:

Brayan Rocchio - Optioned To Triple-A

The Guardians announced on Monday afternoon that they are optioning INF Brayan Rocchio to Triple-A.

After a stellar 2024 playoffs and a solid spring training, it looked like Rocchio had turned the corner with his offensive struggles. However, that hasn't been the case.

Rocchio is hitting .165/.235/.198, including 21 strikeouts and just two walks this season.

Stephen Vogt recently said, "He's having a hard time understanding what he's trying to do right now at the plate. We're working hard with him, and he's just gotten off to a tough start."

For now, it looks like Gabriel Arias will be Cleveland's everyday shortstop while Rocchio gets consistent at-bats in Columbus.

Will Brennan runs to first base
Columbus Clippers outfielder Will Brennan (17) runs to first base during the game against the St. Paul Saints at Huntington Park on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Will Brennan - Recalled From Triple-A

Will Brennan didn't make the Opening Day roster after the Guardians traded for Nolan Jones, another left-handed hitting outfielder, right before the season started.

However, Brennan went down to Triple-A and has proven he could still be a useful bat in Cleveland's lineup. The lefty is hitting /.304/.340/.419 with an OPS of .759 in 148 minor league at-bats.

Brennan will be starting in right field and hitting ninth in his first big league game of 2025.

