Guardians Option Struggling Hitter In Latest Roster Moves
The Cleveland Guardians made a fairly significant roster move heading into their interleague series against the Milwaukee Brewers.
The organization optioned a player who's been struggling at the plate all season down to the minors, and recalled one of the hottest hitters throughout the farm system.
Here's a recap of Monday's roster moves:
Brayan Rocchio - Optioned To Triple-A
The Guardians announced on Monday afternoon that they are optioning INF Brayan Rocchio to Triple-A.
After a stellar 2024 playoffs and a solid spring training, it looked like Rocchio had turned the corner with his offensive struggles. However, that hasn't been the case.
Rocchio is hitting .165/.235/.198, including 21 strikeouts and just two walks this season.
Stephen Vogt recently said, "He's having a hard time understanding what he's trying to do right now at the plate. We're working hard with him, and he's just gotten off to a tough start."
For now, it looks like Gabriel Arias will be Cleveland's everyday shortstop while Rocchio gets consistent at-bats in Columbus.
Will Brennan - Recalled From Triple-A
Will Brennan didn't make the Opening Day roster after the Guardians traded for Nolan Jones, another left-handed hitting outfielder, right before the season started.
However, Brennan went down to Triple-A and has proven he could still be a useful bat in Cleveland's lineup. The lefty is hitting /.304/.340/.419 with an OPS of .759 in 148 minor league at-bats.
Brennan will be starting in right field and hitting ninth in his first big league game of 2025.
