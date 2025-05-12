Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians Fans Will Be Dismayed Over New MLB Playoff Projections

Cleveland Guardians fans won't love these new MLB playoff projections.

Matthew Schmidt

May 7, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Logan Allen (26) is removed from the game by manager Stephen Vogt (12) during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
May 7, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Logan Allen (26) is removed from the game by manager Stephen Vogt (12) during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images / Brad Mills-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Guardians have been playing some pretty fine baseball of late, their Sunday night loss to the Philadelphia Phillies notwithstanding.

After taking two of three from the Phillies, the Guardians are now 23-17 and sit in second place in the AL Central, two-and-a-half games behind the Detroit Tigers.

It's certainly a tough division this season, as four of the five teams are over .500, with only the Chicago White Sox being a lost cause.

So, can Cleveland make its second straight playoff appearance and try to redeem itself after getting bounced by the New York Yankees in a five-game ALCS last October?

Recent projections from FanGraphs don't seem too confident, as the model has pegged the Guardians at a 46 percent chance to qualify for the postseason. That's third in the division behind both the Tigers and the Kansas City Royals.

Of course, Cleveland has certainly overcome the odds before. No one expected the Guardians to make the playoffs last year, and it's important to remember that Stephen Vogt's club has managed to stay afloat this season in spite of some massive early struggles from closer Emmanuel Clase, who appears to be righting the ship.

The question is, does Cleveland have enough to maintain its current level of play? The starting rotation remains a major issue, and the Guardians rank just 18th in the MLB in OPS. It also doesn't appear that Cleveland can bank on a weak AL Central any longer.

The Guardians will open up a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday evening.

Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage

MORE: Cleveland Guardians Top Prospect On Impressive Hitting Streak

MORE: Guardians' Emmanuel Clase Drops Major Update on Shoulder Issue

MORE: Cleveland Guardians Ace Accomplishing Goal for Current MLB Season

MORE: Guardians Manager Gets Honest About Struggling Hitter

MORE: Analyst Makes Strong Prediction About Cleveland Guardians Closer

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/News