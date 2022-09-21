Will Brennan To Make Major League Debut And Gabriel Arias Promoted As Guardians Make Roster Moves

It's been a busy day for the Guardians' front office as they made a series of roster moves that are sure to shake things up in the middle of a massive series and with only a few weeks of the regular season remaining

Let's take a look at them.

1. Will Brennan To Make Major League Debut In Chicago

The headline move that the Guardians made was (finally) calling up outfield prospect Will Brennan from Triple-A Columbus.

The move is long overdue as he's been absolutely mashing baseball in the minors this season. Up to this point, he's slashed .314 / .371 / .479 over a 129-game span. The average and advanced stats look great. But it's the power that he brings that will be a great addition to this lineup.

Brennan has 13 home runs this season and 107 RBI. If he can replicate this production at the Big League level then he will be a force to reckon with in the order.

Brennan will also get the start in right field Wednesday night in Chicago.

2. Gabriel Arias Promoted Back To The Big Leage

The other promotion that the Guardians made was promoting Gabriel Aias to the Major League roster. Arias has spent two stints with the Guardians this season and has looked pretty underwhelming for being a high-level prospect.

In his 19 at-bats with the Guardians, he only has two hits, one walk, and eight strikeouts. Hopefully, we'll get to see Arias who is ready to make more of an impact.

3. Ernie Clement Designated For Assignment

With the addition of Brennan and Arias, something had to give with the Big League roster. One piece to this was Ernie Clement being DFA'ed.

Clement has been a part of the team for just under two seasons and has a career batting average of .214. However, it's not the offense that made him valuable to the team. Ernie is still a terrific and versatile defender and will likely get picked up by a team for this reason alone.

4. Richie Palacios Optioned To Triple-A

Along with Clement being DFA'ed, Richie Palacios was sent back down to Columbus to make room on the Big League roster.

Palacios has floated up and down the Major and Minors this season and hasn't seemed to stick in either spot. He's still a fabulous young talent the team doesn't want to let go of yet, but there just isn't room for him on the roster right now.

-----

