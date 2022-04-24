Yankees Sweep Guardians Out Of Big Apple

Time to head to the west coast for the week with the Angels and Athletics on the docket.

Anthony Rizzo, D.J. Lamahieu and Tim Locastro all hit 2-run homers for the Yankees on Sunday afternoon as the Yankees blasted the Guardians, 10-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Andres Gimenez delivered a 2-out, 2-run triple in the top of the ninth inning to score Cleveland's only runs of the afternoon.

Cleveland came to New York with some momentum after sweeping the Chicago White Sox this past week. But a 4-1 loss on Friday night followed by a stunning, walk-off 5-4 loss on Saturday that was punctuated by unruly fans soured the beginning of the road trip.

The Guardians scattered four hits and also lost Steven Kwan to what is hopefully not a bad injury.

Aaron Civale had a rough day, which was arguably the first truly poor outing from a starter this season. He gave up six earned runs on seven hits over three innings with one walk and three strikeouts. He is now 0-1 on the season with a 9.58 ERA.

To be fair, Statcast says the home run hit by Rizzo in the first inning would have only been a homer in three of the 30 MLB ballparks. But that's part of the deal when you play with the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium.

Meanwhile, Gerrit Cole looked like himself again. After a brutal start to the season for the highest paid pitcher of all-time, Cole struck out nine Guardians over 6.2 scoreless innings.

Terry Francona actually put Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie on a plane earlier today, so they traveled to Anaheim ahead of the rest of the team for the upcoming 4-game set with the Angels. New York-to-Los Angeles is about as long of a flight as you can have in the continental US, so the hope is to give Bieber and McKenzie (Monday and Tuesday's starters) a chance to get acclimated to the time change more easily.

