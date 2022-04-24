Skip to main content

Yankees Sweep Guardians Out Of Big Apple

Time to head to the west coast for the week with the Angels and Athletics on the docket.

Anthony Rizzo, D.J. Lamahieu and Tim Locastro all hit 2-run homers for the Yankees on Sunday afternoon as the Yankees blasted the Guardians, 10-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Andres Gimenez delivered a 2-out, 2-run triple in the top of the ninth inning to score Cleveland's only runs of the afternoon.

Cleveland came to New York with some momentum after sweeping the Chicago White Sox this past week. But a 4-1 loss on Friday night followed by a stunning, walk-off 5-4 loss on Saturday that was punctuated by unruly fans soured the beginning of the road trip.

The Guardians scattered four hits and also lost Steven Kwan to what is hopefully not a bad injury.

Aaron Civale had a rough day, which was arguably the first truly poor outing from a starter this season. He gave up six earned runs on seven hits over three innings with one walk and three strikeouts. He is now 0-1 on the season with a 9.58 ERA.

To be fair, Statcast says the home run hit by Rizzo in the first inning would have only been a homer in three of the 30 MLB ballparks. But that's part of the deal when you play with the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium.

Meanwhile, Gerrit Cole looked like himself again. After a brutal start to the season for the highest paid pitcher of all-time, Cole struck out nine Guardians over 6.2 scoreless innings.

Terry Francona actually put Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie on a plane earlier today, so they traveled to Anaheim ahead of the rest of the team for the upcoming 4-game set with the Angels. New York-to-Los Angeles is about as long of a flight as you can have in the continental US, so the hope is to give Bieber and McKenzie (Monday and Tuesday's starters) a chance to get acclimated to the time change more easily.

Please SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel and hit the notification bell so you can get all the latest video content from the team! You can also follow our social media channels on @CBIonSI.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

-----

You may also like:

Josh Naylor's Comeback Story Is An Inspiration For Everyone

Guardians Farm Report: Espino Fans A Career-High 14 For Akron

Cal Quantrill Returns From CoVID, Excels Against Yankees

Jose Ramirez Joins Exclusive Major League History

Cleveland Baseball Insider's 2022 Top 50 Guardians Prospects: No. 1-10

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22
Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI
Like and follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Facebook!

Eli Morgan Starter
Opinion

Could Eli Morgan Enter The Rotation As Aaron Civale Continues To Struggle?

By Tommy Wild40 minutes ago
Steven Kwan
News

Steven Kwan Exits Guardians, Yankees Game With Injury

By Brendan Gulick1 hour ago
Josh Naylor Comeback
Opinion

Josh Naylor's Comeback Story Is An Inspiration For Everyone

By Tommy Wild6 hours ago
espino4
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Espino Fans A Career High 14 For Akron

By Todd Paquette7 hours ago
Guardians and Yankee Fans
Opinion

Why Saturday's Events Could Be A Defining Moment For The Guardians' Season

By Tommy Wild19 hours ago
Oscar Mercado
News

Yankees Fans Throw Water Bottles, Beer Cans At Guardians Players After Walkoff Win

By Brendan GulickApr 23, 2022
New York Yankees
News

Yankees Stun Guardians In Walkoff Win

By Brendan GulickApr 23, 2022
Cal Quantrill
News

Cal Quantrill Returns From CoVID, Excels Against Yankees

By Brendan GulickApr 23, 2022