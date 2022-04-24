Josh Naylor's Comeback Story Is An Inspiration For Everyone

It has been a long journey back for Josh Naylor, but he is finally showing what he can do when he is healthy and it has been an inspiration to watch!

It has been just over a week since Josh Naylor made his return to the lineup after suffering a gruesome ankle injury last season. Coming off an injury such as the one that Naylor suffered, there are always going to be questions about whether a player can return to who they once were. Naylor is proving that not only can a player come back and be who they were, but they can come back even stronger!

Through the first week that Naylor has played this season, he has hit .476 with a 1.214 OPS and five RBI. This includes yesterday’s game when Naylor smoked a two-run home run to the short porch which took the lead at the time. For not seeing major league pitching for so long, Naylor has looked very comfortable at the plate and his stats reflect that.

What makes his hot start even more impressive is that Naylor has played multiple positions in the field since coming back from injury. He has started three games at first base and two games in right field. That means putting extra work and reps at multiple positions while he was still trying to rehab an injury.

Fans love comeback stories. Even though it can seem cliche, they are a true inspiration to how hard work and a positive mindset can lead to success. Naylor's comeback story is a prime example of this and he knows it.

Before making his season debut, Naylor reflected on his comeback and said, "I'm not the only one who's gone through this severe type of injury ... I try to use this injury as motivation for others and just want to kind of inspire other people with it."

For anyone trying to come back from any adversity in their own life, looking at Josh Naylor's story can be the inspiration they need to get through it.

-----

You may also like:

Cal Quantrill Returns From CoVID, Excels Against Yankees

Guardians Farm Report: Gonzalez Helps Power Columbus To Win

Judge Homers Twice, Yankees Take Series Opener From Guardians

Jose Ramirez Joins Exclusive Major League History

Cleveland Baseball Insider's 2022 Top 50 Guardians Prospects: No. 1-10

-----



Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI

Like and follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Facebook!