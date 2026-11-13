2 Realistic Reasons the Guardians Would Move on From Brayan Rocchio

Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio just had the best season of his MLB career.

So, how does he get rewarded?

By being a prime trade candidate.

There’s no denying Rocchio’s play helps the Guardians – especially in clutch moments.

But there are two realistic reasons the team could move on from him this offseason.

High Performance, High Value

Oct 19, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio (4) reacts after hitting a single during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a career-best season for Rocchio in several statistical categories. He earned a .253 batting average with a .313 on-base percentage.

He tallied 135 hits on the year, including 42 extra-base hits and four walk-offs, and racked up 73 RBI.

Although Rocchio’s production dipped in the postseason, batting just a .143, he established himself as one of the top No. 9 hitters in the MLB.

The timing of Rocchio’s career-high season comes at an ideal time if the Guardians want to trade him. He just became arbitration-eligible, with two years of club control remaining on his contract.

Rocchio comes off a season where he was making close to the league minimum, but now, he’ll cost Cleveland a projected $3.1 million with his arbitration salary.

With his successful 2026 campaign, Rocchio is a high-value candidate for teams in need of a middle infielder. His talent could help Cleveland acquire the quality help needed in other spots on the field.

Young Talent Emerging

Sep 27, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Angel Genao (17) fields a ground ball during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In early August, the Guardians brought up prospect Angel Genao from Triple-A Columbus. He made his MLB debut on August 5th and never looked back.

He played in 43 games for Cleveland and earned a .213 batting average. The 22-year-old also tallied 27 hits and two home runs.

Since his call-up, Genao has proved he’s ready for the Major Leagues. However, if the Guardians want to continue his development in Cleveland, they're faced with an infield that simply has too many players and not enough spots.

Genao has played second base, third base, and shortstop with Cleveland. With third base cemented by Jose Ramirez and second base claimed by Travis Bazzana, Genao would inevitably be set to take over at shortstop — Rocchio’s primary position.

Cleveland certainly has some decisions to make this offseason, but it comes down to this:

Has Rocchio’s career been enough to prove he’s an irreplaceable asset to Cleveland? Or is Genao the emerging star the Guardians need?