3 Offseason Decisions That Could Determine Whether the Guardians Return to the Playoffs

Less than a month has passed since the Cleveland Guardians moved on to the American League Championship Series to take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Along the way, on their journey throughout the 2026 postseason, and as expected, the team had to overcome some adversity along the way.

To return to the postseason in 2027, the Cleveland Guardians must address the following issues.

Tanner Bibee And His Role in the Guardians Starting Rotation

The 2026 campaign was a difficult one for Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee. Throughout the regular season, Bibee posted a season that featured a record of 7-15 in 33 starts (setting a career high in losses and starts), 4.36 (career high in ERA), 188.0 innings pitched (career high), 55 walks (career high), and 148 strikeouts.

When you see the numbers from a statistical standpoint, you could understand why manager Stephen Vogt didn't use Bibee often in the postseason, as Vogt only used Bibee in a third of an inning, throwing 15 pitches and allowing two earned runs in an elimination game against the Chicago White Sox.

Following the Guardians postseason elimination, Vogt mentioned that the Guardians would've used Bibee a lot differently in that scenario; the team wanted him to pitch, but the spot never presented itself.

This now presents an interesting scenario for the Guardians' starting rotation for the 2027 season because, outside of Gavin Williams, thought of as your ace, and Parker Messick in the second spot, the rotation is open to Joey Cantillo and a possible free agent; the 3-5 spots in the rotation could possibly be a toss-up, or at least, as of right now, a question mark.

Left Field and Center Field Have to Look Different in 2027

During the 2026 season, the Guardians alternated Steven Kwan between left field and center field, while having countered with the likes of Petey Halpin and Angel Martinez.

The question will be brought up multiple times throughout the offseason regarding Kwan and his future in Cleveland.

Throughout the 2026 postseason, Martinez had struck out 13 times in 25 at-bats, playing in 11 games. With the moment looking difficult in several spots, Halpin was eventually substituted in for Martinez, playing in center field, and Kwan moved to left field.

Martinez led the team in the regular season in the home runs department with 18, and had substantial growth from 2025 to 2026. The Guardians will hope to see Martinez continue to grow after each season.

Different Look at Shortstop?

Brayan Rocchio was bounced around the Guardians lineup throughout the 2026 season due in large part to Jose Ramirez's hamate bone surgery, leaving the team without a consistent threat in the lineup. Rocchio had to split time throughout every spot in the lineup besides leadoff.

Rocchio batting in the ninth spot was where he found the majority of his success, appearing in that spot 101 of 151 games played. Rocchio had a career-best season with several moments coming up in the clutch. Rocchio managed to set a new career high in hits with 135.

In the postseason, though, in the spot that is thought to be where Rocchio is most comfortable in the lineup, the Guardians' shortstop endured struggles. In the postseason, Rocchio hit .143/.211/.143, had 5 hits in 35 at-bats, 2 RBIs, walked 3 times, and struck out 9 times.

When the Guardians were back to being healthy during the postseason, and Rocchio was set up to be in his most comfortable spot in the lineup, struggles emerged.

In a world of sports that, in my mind, has a consistent standard of "what have you done for me lately", Rocchio could have potentially lost his spot at shortstop, and Angel Genao, whom the Guardians called up late in 2026, might be taking over in 2027.

There is no guarantee in this scenario, but Genao has shown flashes in both the regular season and the postseason; as a rookie, his success isn't far away.

Another just-for-fun scenario that the Guardians could attempt for shortstop is making a trade for the Cincinnati Reds' shortstop, Elly De La Cruz, with the thought process that the Guardians could package someone major-league-ready and two top-15 prospects together; in return, Cleveland gets De La Cruz and a low top-30 prospect.

In this scenario, De La Cruz also provides pop in the Guardians' lineup.

What are the top two things you'd like to see change for the Guardians this offseason?