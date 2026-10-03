This One Moment is When Everything Changed For Brayan Rocchio in the Clutch

Brayan Rocchio has become known for his clutch genes.

No matter the situation. No matter the circumstances he's dealt. Rocchio delivers when the Cleveland Guardians need him the most.

And on Saturday, Oct. 3, Rocchio and the Guardians will take the field in Cleveland, Ohio, welcoming in the Chicago White Sox to open the American League Division Series. Rocchio, one of the Guardians' go-to bats in crucial moments and must-win games, will be under a bright spotlight.

The two sides will square away at 1:00 p.m. EST from Progressive Field.

"The Cleveland fans is another level," Rocchio said. "When you go out.. you see the people. You hear the people. I mean, this crowd is incredible. I love to play in Cleveland. I love to play the playoffs in Cleveland, because they give you another vibe. It's different here."

#Guardians' Mr. Clutch (Brayan Rocchio) about playing at Progressive Field in the postseason:



"The Cleveland fans is another level. When you go out.. you see the people. You hear the people. I mean, this crowd is incredible. I love to play in Cleveland. I love to play the… — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) October 3, 2026

A Successful 2026 Campaign

Fortunately, the Guardians are playing some of their best baseball of the season right now, with Rocchio being one of the driving forces at the plate.

"That's a pretty good year for me, thank God for that," Rocchio said about his 2026 campaign. "So, I think the first goal was my teammates. My teammates giving me the opportunity to get a lot of RBIs."

He finished the season with 2.7 bWAR, 42 extra-base hits and a .705 OPS. Batting .253 with an on-base percentage of .313, Rocchio put together a career-best season in numerous statistical categories, including 135 hits and 38 walks drawn.

Sep 24, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Angel Martinez (1) and shortstop Brayan Rocchio (4) celebrate after clinching a playoff berth at Fenway Park after a game against the Boston Red Sox. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He also tacked on 73 RBI.

If he can keep this up in the postseason, Cleveland is going to be in good hands, especially in the No. 9 spot.

"Even if they move in the lineup, even if I stay in the nine hole, just my really worry is to get on base and give the guys [behind me an opportunity to] bring me in," Rocchio said when asked about the lineup changes throughout the year.

So no matter where the 25-year-old ends up, he isn't worried about delivering for the Guardians.

This season, Rocchio delivered four walk-offs for the Guardians, making him more than just a dynamic bat in the lineup. He's also a clutch one.

The Moment His Mindset Changed

When September and October hit, he turns it up a notch. When asked about having a knack for high-pressure situations and what makes him so comfortable in such moments, Rocchio highlighted his first opportunity to play in the finals in Venezuela.

Sep 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio (center) celebrates his game-winning, 2-RBI double in the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I gotta say my first game, the finals in Venezuela, I was at the plate, and I see all the crowd," Rocchio said. "And I was in slow motion. I say, okay, that's my moment. So I gotta enjoy this because it may be my only one. Maybe I'm going to [get] more here. But when I play my first game in the Finals in Venezuela, I think that's my first moment that I say like those moments..."

Rocchio's translator, Agustin Rivero, added that the moment he was talking about was the first time that team had made it to the finals in 20 years. So, for Rocchio, being a rookie at the time, there was tremendous pressure on him to deliver.

"I hit a triple in the second game in the final," Rocchio continued. "When I got to third base, I looked at the third-base coach, and I said, 'Hey, touch me because I can't feel my feet.' I'm shaking. I'm shaking. I can't believe this because it was something incredible."

For the native of Caracas, Venezuela, delivering in baseball's biggest moments has been intertwined throughout his entire career, and as Cleveland enters the postseason for a third-straight season, Rocchio isn't afraid of what's to come.

"I think we have a lot of talent in the team. So, this year is going to be fun," said Rocchio.

#Guardians Brayan Rocchio on what the chemistry and comfortability look like with the newcomers and young guys around him in the infield:



"Really good. Bazzana is doing [a] really good job all season. Angel is a really good player. I saw him a little bit in the Minor Leagues. I… — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) October 3, 2026

For More On Cleveland Sports, Head Over To the BIGPLAY Cleveland LIVE Show: