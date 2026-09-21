3 Cleveland Guardians Who Deserve a Contract Extension

The Cleveland Guardians are slowly inching their way into the MLB playoffs after their series sweep of the visiting Las Vegas Athletics.

It’s been the story of the Guardians over the course of the last few weeks, which is winning when it matters. This was a series they had to sweep to continue pushing for not only a wild card spot, but a division title.

A few players stood out in this series as lead contributors to their on-field success, but a few other players stand out as viable recipients for contract extensions after this season.

Here are three Guardians players that are deserving of a contract extension to continue playing in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.

Jo Adell

Aug 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cleveland Guardians right fielder Jo Adell (7) reacts following the win against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adell was acquired by the Guardians at the trade deadline in what was a much-needed move to help boost their production from their outfielders. It didn’t take long for him to prove the trade was worthwhile.

As of today, Adell has a .241 batting average with 22 home runs and 93 RBIs, some of that came during his time with the Los Angeles Angels. Since he came to Cleveland, Adell has continued his impressive season with about 40 hits and six home runs while batting in 30+ runners.

Adell’s current contract takes him through the end of this season before he would be qualified for arbitration and a free agent. Cleveland can’t let him go, as his affordability and production makes him a top target to resign once this season concludes.

He fills in a hole in the outfield that the Guardians have experimented to fill for years now, and both his offense and defense makes him an asset in Cleveland.

He could be looking for a three-to-four-year extension, which is well within range if their front office wants to keep their foot on the gas in the future.

Steven Kwan

Sep 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) celebrates after the guardians defeated the Athletics at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kwan is also set to be a free agent after this season including arbitration but should also be at the top of Cleveland’s list of free agents to resign. After starting off the season incredibly slow, Kwan has heated up and been a serious contributor to their late season success.

It wasn’t too long ago that conversations surrounding Kwan all entailed trade scenarios, but his stock plummeted after his disappointing start to 2026. Now, Kwan has increased his stats significantly in all categories, including a .280 batting average and leading the team in hits.

Kwan came out of the All-Star break needing to turn it around, and he did with his .403 batting average. He hasn’t let up since, recording countless multi-hit games while playing gold glove worthy defense in the outfield. Between Kwan and Adell, both need to be extended.

It’s all gas and no brakes when it comes to Kwan and the Guardians, and he’s undoubtedly a key player for the Guardians as they look to make a playoff run this season. Kwan is deserving of a four-to-five-year extension, even with his first half slump.

Austin Hedges

Sep 16, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges (27) celebrates while running the bases after center fielder Petey Halpin (0) hit a three-run home run off Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) during the sixth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At age 34, Hedges is having a career year in Cleveland as their veteran catcher and clubhouse leader. He’s undeniable, desirable, and destined to remain a Guardian the remainder of his career.

With a .251 batting average, five home runs, and 24 RBIs on the season at his age, it’s hard to pass up on an extremely affordable player like Hedges. He signed a one year, four million extension in the offseason and has played himself into earning another deal in Cleveland.

Fans tend to overlook his defensive contributions from behind the plate, as he continues to show he’s one of the best catchers in terms of defense. After trading away Bo Naylor, Hedges needed to step up, and he certainly has.

Hedges buys into the energy that this team displays, as well as the support the city and its fans show on a daily basis for this Guardians team. Guards ball is contagious, and there’s no question Hedges will be the easiest player to convince to return next season and maybe longer.

Players like Hedges are difficult to come by, so it should be another priority to sign him and reward him for his best season of his career.