How Steven Kwan Is Heating Up at Exactly the Right Time for Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians have once again taken the top spot in the AL Central division after their Wednesday afternoon win over the rival Chicago White Sox.

With the Guardians in prime position to make the playoffs once again, and possibly steal a division title, some acknowledgement is due for an important player who has caught fire at the right time in Cleveland.

Steven Kwan has been one of the Guardians’ best hitters since mid-July, which has led the team to climb all the way back up from the near bottom of the division standings all the way to the division lead. After an early season slump for Kwan, he truly is heating up at the right time.

Cleveland has three decisive series left in the regular season, and while they are in first place by half a game, that lead isn’t safe unless the Guardians continue winning. Kwan is now a veteran on this young team, so he must continue to be a leader for his teammates and fire them up.

If Kwan can keep up his incredible hitting through the end of the regular season, this team is primed for a postseason run. Here’s how Kwan has helped this team climb back into the playoff race.

When it comes to getting on base, Kwan is one of the most consistent players there is

Sep 9, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Steven Kwan (38) advances to third on a single by right fielder Chase DeLauter (not pictured) during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taking a look at Kwan’s stats from earlier this season, he really didn’t look like his usual self at all. This even sparked the conversation regarding his trade value and if the time to deal the All-Star left fielder.

Speaking of All-Star, it wasn’t until around the time of the annual All-Star game that Kwan began to heat up his hitting. After hitting .224 in the month of June, that batting average skyrocketed up to a .403 in July and has remained consistent since then.

One of the most overlooked stats regarding Kwan is his ability to not only get on base with hits, but also his ability to draw walks. Kwan currently ranks in the top 20 for walks drawn by a player this season, leading the team in both July and August with 31 total walks.

When it comes to hitting, Kwan has been amongst the best for the Guardians since July as well. His 101 at-bats in August led the team, and his 84 hits since July also lead the team. Kwan is undeniable, and if he continues to get on base, the Guardians are going to be in good shape.

Sep 9, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Steven Kwan (38) hits a single during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kwan is undoubtedly a top hitter in Cleveland, and while his batting average has dipped from his absurd .403 in July to a respectable .290 in September, that averages him out at .277 on the season. That ranks second on the Guardians only behind rookie sensation Chase DeLauter.

The Guardians host the Las Vegas Athletics for their final home stand of the regular season before heading out to Boston and finally Kansas City. Cleveland needs Kwan to continue producing to either make the wild card round, or win the division and get a first round bye.