A major talking point of the last few offseasons for the Cleveland Guardians has been what is going to happen with Steven Kwan. A household name in Cleveland could truly be on the move this offseason, and it could have major implications for the Guardians' future.

The Guardians already have a big decision to make with their outfield, and the biggest domino that is waiting to fall is Kwan and if he gets traded. If he does, that opens up a bigger opportunity for some of the younger guys on the roster to take a step up and be an everyday player.

The biggest question is what could the Guardians get in return in a deal for Steven Kwan?

Oct 19, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan (38) reacts after a strike during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game six of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Out there somewhere, the Guardians could get a return of another starting pitcher. This is one of the least likely options for them based on the rotation they already have, or a big-league-ready player in return, which might be the more beneficial option.

There are so many teams out there that could use the consistency of Kwan in their lineup and in the field that the Guardians need to open to calls.

If they do move on from Kwan, this opens the door for some younger players to step up and make an impact. The two biggest benefactors are Angel Martinez and Petey Halpin.

With Martinez being injured at the end of the season, Kwan played his more traditional position of left field and that allowed Halpin to play center, where he played well. Martinez also played some time in left field, and that worked well for him and he could easily fit into that position that Kwan has held down for seasons.

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Angel Martinez (1) makes a catch for an out of the ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Jonathan Aranda (not pictured) during the ninth inning in game five of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If they move on from Kwan, it allows them to get even cheaper and younger especially in the outfield.

Who fills the lead off spot that Kwan was in is the next big question.

We saw Travis Bazzana play in that role during part of the season while Kwan was struggling at the plate. He could be a very good candidate to fill in that role next season. Kwan has been a key piece of the lineup and if the Guardians finally move on, it leaves Stephen Vogt with a very tough choice in the batting order.

Oct 17, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians infielder Travis Bazzana (37) acknowledges the bullpen and runs the bases after hitting a solo home run to right field against Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Ian Seymour (not pictured) during the seventh inning in game four of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moving on from Kwan could be the right choice in the long run for the Guards. Going younger has proven to work well for them, and there are so many young prospects who have shown they can contribute at the big-league level.

This offseason feels like the time to move on from Kwan if the Guardians decide to pull the trigger. The implications for the future of the Guardians will be greatly impacted if they move on from the vet.