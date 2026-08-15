3 Reasons Why This Guardians Team Isn’t As Fun as Last Year’s

The Cleveland Guardians lost once again Friday night. That drops the team to a dismal 59-64 on the year in a game in which an injured but still active Jose Ramirez was not even in the lineup.

The 7-5 loss to the San Diego Padres was more of the same for the 2026 Guardians. Ultimately, it was another frustrating game that proves this team is nowhere near as fun as the 2025 edition. Aside from just losing, several reasons stand out to why this team is a major downer compared to last year.

1. Jose Ramirez is having his worst season yet

Jose Ramirez is supposed to be a constant bright spot for the Guardians. He is the engine that keeps the team moving and is known for both his power at the plate and his base-stealing abilities once he gets on.

Unfortunately, his season has been marred by hand surgery that he doesn't seem to be fully recovered from. He is batting .179 in the month of August and has not had an extra-base hit since June 13. For reference, that is over two months ago. That was also right before he went out with his injury.

Guards manager Stephen Vogt said José Ramírez (batting .231) is "giving us everything he has every day. We appreciate him going for it. ... he's just missing some balls."



Ramirez clearly not his All-Star self. He appears mostly healthy but hasn't carried offense like we've seen. — Tom Withers (@twithersCLE) August 13, 2026

When Jose falters, Guardians games just don't feel the same.

2. An impending lockout

There is a looming work stoppage hanging over the 2026 MLB season like a dark cloud. No one knows for sure, but it does appear as if games will be canceled. Hopefully, it won't be the whole season.

This means Guardians fans may not see baseball for quite some time once the season ends. If the team was playing well and went deep into the playoffs, fans would be hungry for baseball to return. But if they miss out on the postseason with a whimper, it just adds to the doom of the approaching work stoppage.

3. A golden opportunity wasted...for now

The American League Central is wide open in 2026. That's why fans are still holding out hope even though the Guardians are now five games back in the division. In general, the entire AL is open as the Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers are currently tied (at the time of writing) for the final Wild Card spot with losing records.

The Guardians called up their top prospects and even added veteran help at the deadline. They just can't seem to piece it together in what may arguably be the easiest year, on paper, for them to take the division crown.

There is still time to right the ship, but it would come as a surprise to fans after a frustrating season thus far.